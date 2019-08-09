D'Angelo Russell explains why he decided to join Warriors in free agency

Newly-acquired Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell has already built a respectable basketball résumé.

He was an All-Star selection last season, recognized as one of the top rookies in the game during the 2015-16 season and had a brag-worthy college campaign at Ohio State.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a recent Q&A with Alex Kennedy from HoopsHype, Russell discussed what it was like to be as one of the centerpieces of free agency.

"It was a really exciting offseason for a lot of teams and players," Russell said. "A lot of pieces moved in certain ways that forced other pieces to move too. I was just one of those pieces that was trying to find a place to call home."

Russell, now a member of the Dubs, was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets at the end of June in the sign-and-trade involving Kevin Durant. D-Lo looks forward to contributing to a team that knows a thing -- or three -- about winning championships.

"I'm excited [to join the Warriors]. I'm beyond excited! They've been to five straight Finals and they do nothing but win," Russell told Kennedy. "That's something that I'm trying to add to my resume in this league; [I want to] become a winner. I think this is the first step, going to a team of that caliber. I think it'll work out pretty great too. They have some great coaches and great players to kind of make it all work. I'm ready to get the wheels turning."

And the Warriors are just as excited for his debut in blue and gold.

Head coach Steve Kerr said the "dynamic player" is an excellent shooter and expects a lot of great things to come from the young guard.

[RELATED: Steph will carry heavy burden in 2019-20 season]

Story continues

Russell also gets to play with Steph Curry, which is not only a dream for most but also one specifically for Russell, who once wanted to model his game after the Warriors star.

It appears D-Lo is on the right track to beefing up that résumé even more.

D'Angelo Russell explains why he decided to join Warriors in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area