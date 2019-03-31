D'Angelo Russell dominates Celtics again, leading Nets to 110-96 victory originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Some of the Boston Celtics' best games have come with Kyrie Irving on the sideline.

Saturday night was not one of those games as the Brooklyn Nets made the most of Boston's less-than-full strength roster to easily defeat Boston 110-96.

The loss drops Boston (45-32) to the fifth spot in the East, although a loss by the Indiana Pacers (45-31) to Orlando tonight would keep the Celtics in the fourth playoff spot as Boston currently has the tie-breaker over the Pacers.

Boston's struggles remind us all as to how the Celtics, particularly this time of year, need to be close to full strength against a stretch to close out the season that will challenge them in many ways.

NETS 110, CELTICS 96

On Saturday, they were playing without Kyrie Irving (back soreness) and Al Horford (knee soreness).

Also, Boston's No. 2 scorer Jayson Tatum, was questionable up until tip-off with after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Here are the Stars, Studs and Duds in Boston's 14-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

STARS

D'Angelo Russell: The Celtics once again found themselves unable to keep D'Angelo Russell from dominating play. Russell, named to his first All-Star team this season, led all scorers with a double-double of 29 points and 10 assists.

Gordon Hayward: For most of the game, Gordon Hayward was the best player on the floor for Boston. He would lead the Celtics with 19 points to go with six rebounds and three assists.

STUDS

Daniel Theis: One of the few positives for Boston, Daniel Theis gave Boston a boost offensively with 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting.

Joe Harris: One of four double-figure scorers for Brooklyn, Joe Harris had 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Caris LeVert: He didn't shoot the ball particularly well, but his continued attacking of the Celtics was indeed a key to the win for Brooklyn. He would tally 15 points off the bench for the Net

DUDS

Terry Rozier: Bad defense and even worst offense from Terry Rozier. He would finish with just two points while missing seven of his eight shot attempts from the field.

