D'Angelo: First-year candidates A-Rod, Ortiz deserve to be in MLB Hall of Fame; as do Bonds, Clemens, Manny, Schilling

More likely scenario: Alex Rodriguez is voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on his first ballot or Curt Schilling claims the process was rigged and the election was stolen on his 10th.

The former is not happening. And do not bet against the latter.

The votes are in for the most controversial ballot in history. While 30 names appear on the 2022 ballot, all the focus will be on six polarizing figures.

The votes are in from the approximately 400 voting members of the Baseball Writers Association (of which I am one) and the results will be announced Jan. 25. The focus on that day will be on these six: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Schilling, all in their 10th and final year on the ballot; Manny Ramirez, in his sixth year; and first-timers David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez, left, and David Ortiz chat on a FaceTime call before filming a video at the Field of Dreams movie site outside of Dyersville, Iowa last August.

Walker belongs in Hall: D’Angelo: Former Expos, Rockies star Larry Walker where he belongs, in Baseball Hall of Fame

Time running out: D'Angelo: With an empty Hall of Fame class this year, time running out for PED users Bonds, Clemens; Schilling wants off ballot

I voted for all six and there is a possibility that none will get the required 75 percent of the votes for induction, although my guess is this will be a class of one.

Early returns for those who have made their ballots public and posted by Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) - a Hall of Famer himself for his energy, passion and numbers crunching when it comes to the Hall of Fame voting each year - show Bonds, Clemens and Ortiz around 80 percent, Schilling 58 percent, A-Rod 47 percent and Manny 42 percent.

We have seen this in recent years with Bonds and Clemens trending well with those willing to make their vote public before fading when all are counted. Both were just shy of 62 percent overall a year ago and in the last three years each has gained only about 2 percentage points.

Significant 10th-year jumps have happened, the most recent (and extreme) being Larry Walker gaining 22 points to 76.6 in 2019. Of course, Walker was not surrounded by controversy.

Story continues

Ortiz has the least amount of baggage of the group and the best chance of being a part of the induction ceremony in late July in Cooperstown. If not, this would make the second consecutive year voters pitch a shutout. And an empty class is rarer than an unassisted triple play. Consider that 2021 was just the fourth time in 60 years no one was elected.

The headliners will be Bonds, Clemens and Schilling with each in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and two strikes. One more strike and they will be banished forever, save some sympathy from Era Committees, who consider those not elected by the BBWAA.

Steroid Era's double standard for baseball

This is my 10th year as a voter. I have voted for Schilling all 10 and five years ago I explained the reason I changed my stance on Bonds and Clemens, who were not on my ballot the first four years.

I reassessed the whole Steroid Era and corrected the double standard for having voted for Mike Piazza and Jeff Bagwell at the time, and who knows how many other players who boosted their careers that we never will know about. That also was the year the man who looked the other way when it came to the Steroid Era, former commissioner Bud Selig, was voted into the Hall of Fame by the 16-person Today’s Game Era Committee.

Give me Todd Helton, but not Omar Vizquel

My ballot this year had two other alterations. After reassessing, I determined Todd Helton deserves a vote (as have nine colleagues so far). Also, I have dropped Omar Vizquel following the disturbing accusations he allegedly sexually harassed a bat boy who has autism after being accused of domestic abuse by his wife. He has denied both accusations. Vizquel was trending in a positive direction being listed on 49 percent of the ballots last year. He is on just 9 percent with one/third of the votes known this year.

Former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling, shown at a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in 2018, holds some controversial views on subjects such as the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

As for Schilling, this is more complicated. Schilling has called the idea of lynching journalists "awesome," posted anti-transgender memes and his collection of Nazi memorabilia on social media.

And a year ago, he supported the seditionists who invaded and desecrated our Capitol.

“You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for air Jordan’s and big screens, sit back, stfu, and watch folks start a confrontation for s**t that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption."

Schilling also had a Hall of Fame career and would not be the first racist/bigot/extremist enshrined in Cooperstown. A year ago, he fell 16 votes shy (71.1 percent) of being elected. Despite his request to have his name removed from the ballot, I continued to separate Schilling's disgusting, offensive views from his performance and gave him my vote one last time.

Then I immediately sanitized the pen I used to mark the box next to his name.

Ramirez, one of the most feared right-handed hitters of all-time, would have been a Hall of Fame lock if not for being suspended twice for using banned substances. He elected to retire following the second banishment and avoid a 100-game suspension. Manny received 24 percent of the vote his first year and 28.2 percent last year, numbers trending much lower than even Bonds and Clemens in their first six years.

As for A-Rod ... in 2014 he admitted to using steroids more than a decade earlier. Of course, this came after a denial on "60 Minutes." He also served a record 211-game suspension. With approximately 33 percent of the ballots known, he has received about 47 percent of the votes. A-Rod will not be voted in this year, but this much early support bodes well for him ultimately being inducted.

Ortiz was included in a 2009 New York Times report that listed about 100 players who in 2003 voluntarily submitted a steroid test conducted by the league and union. Those players were told the testing was anonymous. Years later, commissioner Rob Manfred said it was "entirely possible" players on that list were not positive.

Bonds undoubtedly faced more pitchers than Clemens who used steroids. Same goes for Clemens facing juiced-up hitters. Sure, A-Rod and Manny were suspended. But how many others got away with it? The number likely is staggering.

This is why arbitrarily picking and choosing who may or may not have had a distinct advantage is being disingenuous when it comes to voting for the Hall of Fame.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Baseball Hall of Fame: A-Rod, David Ortiz, Barry Bonds deserve to be in