Danes make history with Tour de France Grand Depart

STORY: The race will start with a 13km individual time trial in Copenhagen before the second stage takes the peloton over the 18km Great Belt bridge. The third and final stage in Denmark will see riders cover 182km between Vejle and Sonderborg.

Excitement is high in Copenhagen, a city where cycling is very popular, and Denmark will become the 10th country to hold a Tour de France Grand Depart.

"I think it is going to be really, really awesome," said cycling fan Max Hellen-Hegelund.

"It's going to be great weather, it's going to be awesome that the Tour de France finally arrives in Copenhagen and the rest of Denmark of course."

The 109th edition of the race will continue through France, ending in Paris on July 24.