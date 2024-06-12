Dane Priske takes over Feyenoord after Slot leaves for Liverpool

Antwerp coach Brian Priske gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Europa League GROUP D soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Royal Antwerp at Deutsche Bank Park Arena. Arne Dedert/dpa

Danish coach Brian Priske has been named the new coach of Dutch side Feyenoord, taking over from Arne Slot who has moved to Liverpool.

The 47-year-old has signed a three-year deal, a club statement said on Wednesday, having left Sparta Prague.

Priske was "the logical and best choice of all involved," Feyenoord technical director Dennis te Kloese said.

"He has also shown at several clubs that he makes players better."

Priske led Sparta to their first Czech title in nine years in his first season in charge in 2023 and followed that up with a league and cup double.

He was previously at Royal Antwerp and FC Midtjylland.