Dane Mizutani: Can the Vikings defend their crown as NFC North champions?

There’s no denying the Vikings lived a charmed life last season.

Not only did they boast an incredible 11-0 record in games decided by a single possession — winning the NFC North division in the process — they appeared to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders before their luck ran out in an opening-round playoff loss to the New York Giants.

As much as head coach Kevin O’Connell loves to preach the importance of execution, it’s highly unlikely the Vikings can sustain that level of success again in close games.

The big question is: Can the Vikings defend their crown as NFC North champions?

The potential emergence of the Detroit Lions seems like the biggest challenge to the Vikings this season. No disrespect to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

The biggest thing the Vikings have going for them is they should have a potent offense once again, led by some big weapons — quarterback Kirk Cousins, receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson, among others.

On the other side of the ball, if the Vikings can improve under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores, they could take another step forward this season.

Here are predictions for every division across the NFL:

NFC North

Vikings Lions (Wild Card) Bears Packers

Analysis: Until someone dethrones the Vikings, they are still the kings of the north. Though the Lions will continue their ascension this season, there’s something to be said about experience. In the race between the two teams, the Vikings have been there, done that. That said, the Lions will get into the playoffs as a wild card, giving themselves a chance to make some noise.

NFC East

Eagles Cowboys (Wild Card) Giants Commanders

Analysis: After falling short in the Super Bowl last season, the Philadelphia Eagles are back for redemption this season. They have arguably the best roster in the NFC — maybe in all of football — and should be feared despite a difficult schedule. There will still be room for the Dallas Cowboys to make the playoffs as a wild card.

NFC South

Panthers Saints Falcons Buccaneers

Analysis: If anyone knows how this division is going to play out, please stand up. There isn’t a clear favorite just yet, so if the Carolina Panthers can find some magic with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young under center, they could become the team to beat.

NFC West

49ers Seahawks (Wild Card) Rams Cardinals

Analysis: Never mind that the San Francisco 49ers aren’t yet sure who will be their starting quarterback. Whether it’s Brock Purdy or Trey Lance, it won’t matter because of the amount of talent at all their other positions. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks will be good enough to punch their ticket as a wild card.

AFC North

Bengals Ravens (Wild Card) Steelers Browns

Analysis: Nobody is messing with the Cincinnati Bengals in this division. Not with the swaggy Joe Burrow running the show. Nonetheless, the Baltimore Ravens are very talented in their own right, and thus, will make the playoffs as wild card.

AFC East

Bills Dolphins (Wild Card) Jets (Wild Card) Patriots

Analysis: This division offers a ton of intrigue with several teams that could establish themselves as Super Bowl contenders. This feels like it could be the last chance for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills as the rest of the league continues to improve around them. That sense of urgency will push them to take care of business. As for the rest of the division, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will also be playoff bound, while Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will also manage to finish above the cut line.

AFC South

Jaguars Titans Colts Texans

Analysis: Just go ahead and give the division to the Jacksonville Jaguars right now. Trevor Lawrence is a star on the rise, and barring something unforeseen happening, he will establish himself among the best quarterbacks in the league this season. No other team in this division is a threat as currently constructed.

AFC West

Chiefs Chargers Broncos Raiders

Analysis: After winning the Super Bowl last season, the Kansas City Chiefs enter this season as the team to beat once again. That will be the case as long as Patrick Mahomes is their quarterback. No other team in the division will make the playoffs, meaning Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will continue to underachieve.

