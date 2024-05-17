Dane Mizutani: This version of the Timberwolves is different

You could hear it from the Twin Cities to the Iron Range as tipoff of Game 6 neared on Thursday at Target Center, that fatalistic voice of the Minnesota Sports Fan screaming that the Timberwolves couldn’t do it.

There was no chance they were going to extend the series against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets in an elimination game. Those things don’t happen around here.

That mindset has been drilled into the Minnesota Sports Fan for generations. Your grandma and grandpa watched the Vikings go 0 for 4 in the Super Bowl. Your mom and dad watched the North Stars leave town. You watched the Twins lose 18 straight playoff games in a span that stretched nearly 20 years.

Not many places in the country have experienced heartbreak to the same degree. It’s become a way of life for the Minnesota Sports Fan. You’re always waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Now, as the Timberwolves prepare for a decisive Game 7 against the Nuggets on Sunday at Ball Arena, there might be an urge to prepare for the worst. Let’s agree not to do that, OK?

It’s time for Minnesota Sports Fan to let go of the past. This version of the Timberwolves is different.

This group of players has stared down the ineptitude that preceded it and never once blinked. They have risen to occasion time and time again. That has helped to completely change the narrative of the franchise in short order.

The evidence is woven into the fabric of this season, in particular.

Initially, when the Timberwolves started out on fire, the Minnesota Sports Fan assumed it was only a matter of time before a big bucket of water doused the flames. That wasn’t the case as the Timberwolves remained in contention for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference until the very end.

Then, when the Timberwolves hooked the Phoenix Suns in the first round, the Minnesota Sports Fan went through the mental gymnastics of convincing themselves that it was the worst possible matchup. That clearly wasn’t the case; the Timberwolves imposed their will on the Suns on their way to a stunning sweep.

Finally, when the Timberwolves got punked by the Nuggets while squandering a series lead, the Minnesota Sports Fans concluded that a funeral procession was in order. That wasn’t the case as the Timberwolves rose from the dead with a 45-point blowout win.

No longer are the Timberwolves the butt of the joke. They are a legitimate contender to win the NBA championship largely because this version of the Timberwolves is unlike any team that has come before it. There’s a toughness built into this group of players by head coach Chris Finch that allows them to push through adversity and keep going.

It starts and stops with Anthony Edwards, the future face of the NBA who has endeared himself to the masses throughout the playoffs with his killer instinct on the court. He’s aided by a perfectly constructed starting lineup that includes Karl-Anthony Towns serving as a secondary scorer, Rudy Gobert controlling the paint, Jaden McDaniels holding it down on the perimeter, and Mike Conley making sure everything runs smoothly. There’s also a bench unit led by fan favorites Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The vibes have been immaculate, and even when they have taken a dip, like they did last week, the Timberwolves haven’t let things spiral out of control like they may have once upon a time.

This team has proved it’s OK to believe. It has shown the Minnesota Sports Fan that it is up for the challenge regardless of circumstance.

Why can’t that continue in Game 7?

