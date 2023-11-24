Dane Jackson, Taylor Rapp ruled out for Bills

The Bills will be down at least two defensive backs against the Eagles on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced on Friday that cornerback Dane Jackson and safety Taylor Rapp have been ruled out. Jackson suffered a concussion against the Jets last Sunday and Rapp had to be taken off the field in an ambulance with a neck injury. Rapp did not require a trip to the hospital and McDermott said earlier this week that he had a chance of playing.

Cornerback Taron Johnson also left the win over the Jets with a concussion, but McDermott said he's cleared the concussion protocol.

The Bills will update the conditions of safety Micah Hyde and defensive back Cam Lewis when they release their full injury report later on Friday.