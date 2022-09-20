There was a scary scene on the field as the first half wound down in Buffalo.

Bills defensive back Dane Jackson remained down on the field at the end of a completion to Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks. Jackson was making a tackle when Bills teammate Tremaine Edmunds dove toward the duo. Edmunds made contact with Jackson’s head and neck and sent them both backward upon impact.

After an on-field evaluation by the medical staff with members of both teams on knees around the field, an ambulance was brought out. Jackson was loaded into the vehicle and driven out of Highmark Stadium.

He will presumably be going for further evaluation at a local hospital.

Dane Jackson leaves Monday night’s game in an ambulance originally appeared on Pro Football Talk