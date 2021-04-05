Dane Fife leaving Michigan State basketball for assistant coaching job at Indiana

Dane Fife is leaving his home state to return to his alma mater.

The Clarkston native and longtime Michigan State basketball assistant coach under Tom Izzo on Monday accepted a similar position with Indiana under new head coach Mike Woodson.

"To be an Indiana Hoosier, as I've always said, was my dream as a little boy growing up in Clarkston, Michigan. Now, once more, I'm going to be a Hoosier," the 41-year-old Fife said in a statement. "Michigan State will forever hold a place in my heart as one of the great experiences of my lifetime. My family and I are forever grateful for the love and support shown to us by the Spartan community."

Fife was a McDonald's and Parade Magazine All-American after winning the 1998 Michigan Mr. Basketball award. He went to Indiana to play for Bob Knight, who was fired after Fife's second season with the Hoosiers in 2000. Fife remained in Bloomington and helped IU to the 2002 national title game under then-coach Mike Davis, who is now at Detroit Mercy.

After winning co-Big Ten defensive player of the year honors as a senior that season, Fife played 34 games with the Gary Steelheads of the CBA before returning to Indiana as an assistant for two years under Davis. Fife took over as head coach at Indiana Purdue-Fort Wayne as a 25-year-old and went 82-97 in six seasons from 2005-11.

He joined Izzo's staff for the 2011-12 season and helped the Spartans to two Final Fours in 2015 and 2019. Fife worked with MSU's guards and was integral in the recruitment of Izzo's vaunted 2016 class which included Miles Bridges and Cassius Winston and the 2018 class with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman. Fife also helped mentor Denzel Valentine, Gary Harris, Bryn Forbes and others during his 10 seasons in East Lansing.

The Spartans went 15-13 this season, losing in the NCAA tournament First Four to UCLA. They were 260-93 during his time on Izzo's staff with five Big Ten regular-season championships and three postseason league titles.

This marks the first change in a decade to Hall of Fame coach Izzo's staff. Associate head coach Dwayne Stephens has been at MSU since 2003, and Mike Garland's second stint under his former college teammate Izzo began in 2007.

