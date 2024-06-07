Dane Christiansen appointed Wolfsburg managing director for sport

Sebastian Schindzielorz, sporting director at VfL Wolfsburg, speaks during a press conference in the Volkswagen Arena. Peter Christiansen has been appointed managing director for sport at Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in succession of Marcel Schaefer. Michael Matthey/dpa

Peter Christiansen has been appointed managing director for sport at Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in succession of Marcel Schäfer.

Wolfsburg said on Friday that the 49-year-old Dane will start on July 1 and work closely together with sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz. The club had parted ways with Schäfer in April.

Wolfsburg supervisory board chairman Frank Witter named Christiansen "a football expert with an impressive CV."

Christiansen arrives from FC Copenhagen where he was professional football director since 2021, and involved in the transfers of forward Jonas Wind and golkeeper Kamil Grabara to Wolfsburg. He previously worked as sporting director at Aarhus and Randers.