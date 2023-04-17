Dane Brugler's full NFL mock draft has Bears picking Jalen Carter

Breaking down all Bears picks in Brugler's 259-pick mock originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dane Brugler is back with his second massive NFL draft undertaking. One week after releasing “The Beast”ー Brugler’s monster draft guide that contained 401 scouting reports and rankings for 1,893 NFL prospectsー Brugler dropped his mock draft for every single pick in the upcoming draft. That’s right, a prediction for all 259 selections. It’s quite the read if you want to dig into the whole thing, but if you don’t want to hunt for Brugler’s Bears pick, we’ve got you covered. One note: Brugler (understandably) did not include any mock trades.

No. 9: JALEN CARTER - DEFENSIVE TACKLE - GEORGIA

Carter is the most debated player in this year’s draft class due to his tantalizing talent, but troubling off field red flags. Ryan Poles and the Bears have been in the center of many of those debates, with two recent stories emerging, saying Carter won’t make it No. 9. One suggests it’s because the Bears will take him, while the other says it’s because the Steelers will swap places with the Bears in order to add Carter to their defensive line.

“The Bears have spent considerable time with Carter throughout the process to better understand him as a player and person,” wrote Brugler. “Individual maturity is never guaranteed with prospects — and that is the risk with Carter — but his on-field impact as a three-technique in Matt Eberflus’ scheme could make the risk worth it for general manager Ryan Poles.”

NO. 53: MATTHEW BERGERON - OFFENSIVE TACKLE - SYRACUSE

Bergeron is an experienced lineman, since he emerged as a starter in his freshman season back in 2019. He’ll compete with Braxton Jones at left tackle, but if Jones wins out the Bears can feel good about sliding him over to the right side.

NO. 61: JULIUS BRENTS - CORNERBACK - KANSAS STATE

This would be a scheme fit pick for the Bears. Brents played well in K-State’s zone defense and displayed the field awareness required to succeed. He’s a heavy hitter and flies downhill if screen passes or runs come his way. Brents also plays a physical brand of football to force incompletions at the point of the catch. Most importantly, he had four interceptions in 2022.

Story continues

NO. 64: DERICK HALL - EDGE - AUBURN

After addressing the interior of the d-line, Brugler has the Bears nabbing a defensive end. He’s got long arms, a great frame and he’s extremely quick off the ball. But experts note inconsistency in his play, which is why he falls to the third round instead of going higher.

NO. 103 - XAVIER HUTCHINSON - WIDE RECEIVER - IOWA STATE

Hutchinson is a versatile receiver, which we know the Bears value. The Cyclones moved him around the field, both out wide and in the slot. They also used him in the short game on screens, and used him as a deep threat. He’s not a one-year wonder either. Over three seasons at Iowa State, he produced consistently and managed to produce more year over year. He finished with 254 catches for 2,929 yards and 15 touchdowns.

NO. 133 - LUKE WYPLER - CENTER - OHIO STATE

Wypler has the athleticism to succeed in the Bears’ zone running scheme and should fit in well since the Buckeyes deployed something similar. Some experts say Wypler will need to beef up a little bit to pass protect reliably at the NFL level, but he never let his smaller frame hurt him too much at OSU. According to PFF, Wypler only gave up one sack, one hit and 14 pressures over his two seasons as a starter.

NO. 136: CHASE BROWN - RUNNING BACK - ILLINOIS

PFF’s player comp for Chase Brown is Khalil Herbert, so if the Bears want someone to step in and fill the same role if Herbert goes down, it makes sense that Brown could be the guy. Brown was the focal point of the Fighting Illini offense last year and carried the ball an incredible 329 times. According to PFF, his 83 forced missed tackles were second only to Bijan Robinson.

NO. 148: KOBIE TURNER - DEFENSIVE TACKLE - WAKE FOREST

Turner has played several defensive tackle positions, but the Bears may get the most impact from him as a run-stopping nose tackle. Turner never quits on a play, and often makes tackles in pursuit from the backside as running backs hesitate. The Bears also love that Turner has had to fight for every opportunity in his college career. He started as a walk-on in Richmond, earned a scholarship the next year, then transferred to Wake Forest where he proved he could hang against stiffer competition in the ACC.

NO. 218: RONNIE HICKMAN - SAFETY - OHIO STATE

Hickman is a bit of a chess piece defensive back, which allows the Bears to be creative with how they deployed him. The Buckeyes used Hickman in the box, as a deep safety and even in the slot. He made plays on the ball in college, with three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown in two seasons. He’s a day three pick, because of questions about his tackling.

NO. 258: JOSE RAMIREZ - EDGE- EASTERN MICHIGAN

Ramirez seriously harassed opposing quarterbacks during his time at EMU and was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. Over the past two seasons, Ramirez notched a whopping 20 sacks and 86 total pressures. The question is whether he can produce against stiffer competition in the NFL.

