Dane Brugler’s thoughts on Cowboys’ draft prospects for No. 10

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Asa Henry
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The wait is almost over as the 2021 NFL draft is officially just three weeks away. As the grand event draws near, experts are fine tuning final grades and analysis of the latest batch of future NFL players.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic and one of the hosts of the Dallas Cowboys Draft Show, has become one of the most well-known and respected analysts in the scouting world. On Wednesday Brugler released his final rankings and analysis in his behemoth of a draft guide that NFL fans have come to anticipate annually.

Even though one must purchase a subscription to view the entire guide (available for a limited time at just $1 per month), the price is worth admission to fans itching for all the draft content they can handle. Brugler’s breakdown, titled, “The Beast,” feature’s information on over 600 prospects, including full scouting reports and positional rankings.

With the draft right around the corner and the majority of free agency out of the way, it is somewhat possible to narrow down what players a franchise will potentially have their eyes on, especially in the first night of the draft. With all that in mind, let’s take a look at Brugler’s latest rankings and analysis of some of the more likely first-round draft options for Dallas.

No. 5 overall prospect: Penei Sewell, OT1, Oregon

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File

"Sewell must develop his body angles, timing and finishing skills, but he has prestigious big man balance, mobility and football instincts. He projects as an immediate NFL starter at left tackle with Pro Bowl potential." - Brugler

The first prospect in this ranking is Oregon offensive tackle, Penei Sewell. Coming in at No. 5 overall, Sewell is one of the highest graded, realistic, targets the Cowboys could add in a few weeks. Defense is obviously a higher priority in Dallas, but many believe Sewell's an elite talent along the offensive line who could be too good to pass up. Depending on the health of Tyron Smith, the selection of Sewell could come in handy sooner than most expect. It's worth noting that Florida TE Kyle Pitts was Brugler's No. 2 overall prospect, but he was left out of this exercise because of the unlikelihood of Pitts falling to even pick No. 10. In his full scouting report of Sewell, Cowboys Wire's own Ben Glassmire ended Sewell's examination with the following analysis,

"If Sewell is on the board it would be hard for the front office to pass on a player of his talent level. It is not unrealistic to see multiple scenarios where he is still on the board at No. 10 overall. If there is a run on quarterbacks five of the first ten picks could be spoken for. Teams like the Dolphins and Bengals have also been linked to receivers in the first ten selections. If Sewell does end up available at No. 10 the Cowboys brass will at least need to seriously consider making him the selection."

No. 10 overall prospect: Patrick Surtain II, CB1, Alabama

"Surtain lacks elite play strength and twitch for the position, but he is smooth, instinctive and the game happens slower for him than most cornerbacks. He projects as an NFL starting-level press-man corner with Pro Bowl potential." - Brugler

If one had to say which prospect has been the most linked to Dallas and their top-10 selection up until this moment, the Alabama cornerback would be the choice. The son of a former NFL defensive back, Surtain has shown he has he has the technique, mind, and physical traits to excel at cornerback at a high level. Combine that with Dallas extreme need for a playmaker at the position alongside Surtain's former Crimson Tide teammate, Trevon Diggs, and it's easy to see why experts love predicting that Surtain winds up wearing a star on his helmet. At No. 10 overall, the Tuscaloosa product would be the highest defensive back drafted by Dallas since they traded up for Morris Claiborne in 2012, and many feel certain that Surtain would give Dallas the automatic improvement in the secondary they are seeking.

No. 11 overall prospect: Rashawn Slater, OT2, Northwestern

Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

"Slater will be graded as an offensive tackle on some draft boards and a guard/center on others, but regardless, he offers the smart, technically sound approach to be a plug-and-play NFL starter, and would best fit in a zone scheme." - Brugler

Another offensive line prospect who could intrigue Dallas is Northwestern's Slater. Slater may not have the ridiculous upside at tackle in the way Sewell does, but Slater offers positional flexibility that could appeal as he projects to have the ability to play, and play well, anywhere along the five-man offensive front. The former Wildcat is a student of the game who could slide in at guard for the short term, and eventfully take over protecting Dak Prescott's blindside.

No. 14 overall prospect: Jaycee Horn, CB2, South Carolina

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

"Horn needs to refine his discipline and finishing skills, but he is a long, agile athlete with outstanding instincts, bloodlines and competitive mentality. He projects as an NFL starting press-man corner in the Aqib Talib mold. - Brugler

The second cornerback in this ranking, South Carolina's Horn has steadily risen up draft boards since the season ended. Horn, the son of ex-NFL wide receiver Joe Horn, has the ideal physical traits for a corner in Dan Quinn's scheme, and his effort and tenacity on defense are notable. While he may not have the recognition and the anticipation skills Surtain does, Horn's upside could be even higher with his top-end athleticism displayed at his pro day. Horn has seemingly leap-frogged Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley as the consensus second-best corner on most rankings following Farley's poorly-timed back surgery. Glassmire praised the former Gamecock in his scouting report, saying, "Horn can fit almost any scheme and showed he can thrive both on the inside and the outside. There are very few weaknesses in Horn’s game and should have an extremely long career in the NFL."

Honorable Mentions

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The following players are honorable mentions for different reasons. For example, Micah Parsons is a top 15 talent but most believe the Cowboys won't use the capital on the position. Meanwhile, Caleb Farley is in this segment because a recent back surgery has driven him down the board for almost every expert, but its unclear if franchises will have the same fears. These prospects should still be seen as potential targets on day one, especially if Dallas trades down in the first round. No. 12 overall prospect: Micah Parsons, LB1, Penn State No. 16 overall prospect: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE1, Georgia No. 17 overall prospect: Christian Darrisaw, OT3, South Carolina No. 18 overall prospect: Greg Newsome II, CB3, Northwestern No. 19 overall prospect: Kwity Paye, EDGE2, Michigan No. 20 overall prospect: Christian Barmore, DT1, Alabama No. 30 overall prospect: Caleb Farley, CB4, Virginia Tech

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • One NFL analyst believes Washington will make big move for Trey Lance

    The Washington Football Team signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick last month to solve the quarterback position for the 2021 season.

  • Ukraine calls for path into NATO after Russia masses troops

    KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO on Tuesday to lay out a path for Ukraine to join the Western military alliance, after days in which Russia has massed troops near the conflict-hit Donbass region. Zelenskiy's comments drew an immediate rebuke from Moscow, which said Kyiv's approach to NATO could further inflame the situation in Donbass, where violence has increased in recent days.

  • Global capitalism abets China's repression

    By incentivizing companies to go along with the Chinese government's repressive policies in Xinjiang and imposing punishments on those that don't, the Chinese Communist Party has made complicity in repression profitable for some companies — and for others, even mandatory. The big picture: With the second-largest market in the world — one that is projected to surpass the U.S. to take the top spot by 2028 — the Chinese Communist Party has an enormous amount of power.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Since Beijing has made access to the potential riches of China's markets contingent upon toeing party lines, companies face growing financial incentives to accede to China's demands — unless they face counterpressure, in the form of sanctions, export bans, or other actions, from their home governments.Driving the news: Last week, Chinese social media users lambasted Swedish clothing retailer H&M for its previous statement disavowing the use of Xinjiang cotton, amid a state-supported nationalist backlash. H&M stores were removed from Baidu maps and their products disappeared from Chinese e-commerce platforms.Other multinational brands including Nike, New Balance, and Hugo Boss soon faced a similar boycott. Hugo Boss then posted a Chinese-language statement on Weibo saying the brand would “continue to purchase and support Xinjiang cotton" — but then deleted the post the next day.Context: The Chinese Communist Party has put at least one million Uyghurs in mass internment camps in its northwest region of Xinjiang, banned most religious practice, used forced sterilization, and destroyed cultural heritage sites, in what some international human rights lawyers and several governments are now calling genocide.Hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs have reportedly been pushed into factory work and cotton production as part of the Chinese government's forced assimilation campaign, potentially tainting global supply chains and resulting in a U.S. import ban on all cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang.A United Nations human rights panel recently warned that more than 150 companies, including "well-known global brands," were connected to "serious allegations" of forced labor and other abuses in Xinjiang. What's happening: Beijing is increasingly incentivizing companies to proactively contribute to its domestic repression and global geopolitical goals.The Chinese government has required domestic facial recognition companies to develop software that can recognize Uyghur faces, and has increasingly worked to integrate these requirements into national industry standards. Chinese companies, in turn, are working hard to set international standards in emerging industries. The government has provided incentives for foreign and domestic companies to open facilities in Xinjiang. Demonstrating economic development in the region could burnish the Chinese Communist Party's policies there.Companies that accept Uyghur "labor transfers" — a term referring to a coerced labor program — may receive government subsidies. Some Chinese suppliers who receive labor transfers are intertwined in supply chains around the world, including for major global brands.What to watch: The U.S. has banned cotton and tomato imports from Xinjiang, and the U.S. and the EU have levied sanctions on several Chinese government officials and entities deemed complicit in Xinjiang rights violations. Those actions can help push the private incentive structure in a direction that marginalizes human rights violators — but only if the measures are adopted by major markets and consistently enforced.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Netanyahu gets first crack at forming a government in Israel, unenthusiastic president decides

    Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the mandate to form a new government, saying he has a "slightly better" chance of forging a governing coalition than centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, appeared in court Monday to hear charges in his own corruption trial, and Rivlin did not sound thrilled to give him first shot to stay in power. "None of the candidates have a realistic chance of creating a government that can foster trust in the Israeli Knesset, but I must do what is required of me," Rivlin said, adding that there is unfortunately no law against prime ministers serving while also standing trial for various crimes. "It is not an easy decision, on an ethical or moral level," he said. Israeli law compelled Rivlin to give the mandate to the leader most likely to succeed, and 52 members of the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, recommended Netanyahu in consultations Monday, versus 45 for Lapid, seven for Naftali Bennett of the right-wing Yemina party, and 16 who stated no preference. "Netanyahu's path for forming a coalition is very, very narrow," and it requires him "to convince the radical right wing 'Religious Zionism' party, which consists of Jewish supremacists and Islamophobes, to sit together in the same coalition with the Islamic party — which is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood movement," Barak Ravid reports at Axios. If he can't form a government in 28 days, Lapid will get a shot. And he fails, Israel heads to the polls again for a fifth election in two years. Netanyahu gave a televised address Monday night accusing the judicial system of staging a "legal coup" to oust a "strong, right wing prime minister," leading Israeli columnist Ben Caspit to write in the daily Maariv that "Benjamin Netanyahu has finally lost it" with his "'j'accuse' speech." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsTrump slips a 'half-hearted defense' of Matt Gaetz past his handlers

  • NFL Draft: Panthers deal with A.J. Bouye improves Eagles chances of landing a top CB prospect

    NFL Draft: Panthers deal with A.J. Bouye improves Eagles chances of landing top a CB

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • UFC's McGregor announces third fight with Poirier

    McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

  • Clippers seek bounce-back win over Lakers

    The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the first time Sunday since the season opener, when the Clippers defeated the Lakers on the night the Lakers received their championship rings. The Lakers (31-18) have been dealt injuries to two of their top players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James has been out two weeks nursing a right, high-ankle sprain suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.

  • Sean Miller's firing proves the only unacceptable thing in college basketball is losing

    Cheaters prosper in college basketball. That will always be one of the legacies of Mark Emmert’s tenure. Sean Miller's tenure at Arizona is a prime example of the NCAA's inability to enforce anything.

  • 49ers sign former Eagles QB, now have 4 QBs on roster

    The San Francisco 49ers now have four quarterbacks on their roster after signing Nate Sudfeld.

  • Report: Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan taking ‘wide open’ approach to free agency

    DeMar DeRozan was reportedly unhappy with the Spurs. But he darned sure didn't decline his $27,739,975 player option last offseason.

  • Jordan Speith reflects upon 3 words of advice from Bill Belichick ahead of The Masters

    Bill Belichick once gave Jordan Speith three word of advice that are still ringing true.

  • Bryson DeChambeau slips away from Augusta National to go disc golfing ahead of the Masters

    The PGA Tour star played most of his round with a random family from Augusta on Tuesday in what was apparently just his second time disc golfing.

  • Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. 'on the mend' after he lost nearly 20 pounds while battling illness

    The illness, which is not COVID-19, has kept Larry Nance out of five games so far for Cleveland.

  • Greg Hardy’s wish granted, booked for UFC 264 fight vs. Tai Tuivasa

    Greg Hardy has been granted his wish for a matchup with Tai Tuivasa.

  • Kendrick Perkins has strong message for Jayson Tatum after Celtics' loss

    Jayson Tatum is a gifted player, but Kendrick Perkins believes the Celtics star needs to improve in a different area if he wants to elevate to the next level.

  • Patriots' 2020 draft pick unretires, gets reinstated to active roster

    Dustin Woodard was a seventh round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft but he didn't play for the team last season because heretired in August. He's now changed his mind.

  • Danny Isidora works out for Seahawks

    Russell Wilson expressed frustration after last season about getting hit too much. Have the Seahawks done enough to upgrade their offensive line this offseason to better protect their star quarterback? The Seahawks traded for guard Gabe Jackson and re-signed center Ethan Pocic, guard Jordan Simmons and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. They remain in search of depth [more]

  • Cody Parkey: Cleveland ‘felt like we were at home’

    Parkey made 19 of his 22 FG attempts in 2020 despite some crazy weather in Cleveland