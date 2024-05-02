Dane Brugler ranks the Commanders’ NFL draft class in his top 10

Dane Brugler is one of the NFL draft’s top analysts. Every spring, NFL fans eagerly await Brugler’s “The Beast” draft guide, the most comprehensive draft preview available.

In the recently completed 2024 NFL draft, Brugler’s personal rankings had North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye over LSU’s Jayden Daniels. The Washington Commanders would select Daniels second overall, followed by the Patriots, who picked Maye with the next pick.

Despite that, Brugler loved Washington’s draft class. And while he had Maye higher, he also believes Daniels has what it takes to be a superstar passer.

Now that the draft is over, Brugler ranked all NFL draft classes from 1 to 32. He had the Chicago Bears with the best class.

Where are the Commanders?

Brugler had Washington ranked No. 9.

I think Jayden Daniels quickly will be a dynamic NFL player, but my “favorite” picks by the Commanders were their next two selections: Sainristil and defensive tackle Johnny Newton. Despite being undersized, Sainristil is a smart player — it is no coincidence that he consistently delivered difference-making plays on tape. Another favorite from this class was OT Brandon Coleman. I was ready to defend his high ranking (No. 66) on my board, but the Commanders drafted him at No. 67, and I don’t think they will regret it. Day 3 pick who could surprise: Dominique Hampton, S, Washington Dan Quinn has a history of tapping into the strengths of oversized safeties, and Hampton could be next. At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Hampton is a premier athlete (4.45-second 40-yard dash) with a versatile background as a cornerback, nickel and on special teams. His lack of difference-making plays stands out, but he can be a solid role player.

Brugler loves Sainristil and Newton. That’s not uncommon. It is interesting to see Brugler’s review of Brandon Coleman. While some have criticized Washington for not drafting a tackle early, no one has said anything negative about Coleman the player. General manager Adam Peters said Coleman will play tackle, and his length and wingspan support the argument of Coleman playing tackle.

If Coleman can become the Commanders’ left tackle, this draft could be viewed as a turning point for the franchise.

