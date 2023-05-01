Dane Brugler gives Browns a top 10 grade for their 2023 NFL draft haul

A third reputable analyst has given the Cleveland Browns high marks for their 2023 NFL draft haul. Landing wide receiver Cedric Tillman, Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika, Ohio State offensive tackle, Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire, and more, the Browns managed to address key needs at points of excellent value all weekend.

And The Athletic’s Dane Brugler was impressed as well, giving the Browns a top-10 grade in the class. He called Cedric Tillman his favorite pick of the crop, saying:

“After his breakthrough 2021 season, Tillman entered last season as a borderline first-round pick. He missed half the season with an ankle injury, though, which put a discount sticker on his draft tag — and gave Cleveland a steal. Tillman was one of the few true “X” receivers in this class and will make an impact as a rookie.”

Brugler then nailed down McGuire as the Day 3 pick that could surprise:

“Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz loves to collect pass rushers that he can rotate, and McGuire has the speed-to-power skills to make plays as a rookie. Browns fans will enjoy this: McGuire was the pass rusher who gave new Steelers left tackle Broderick Jones the most trouble on the 2022 tape.”

As the Browns look to get back in the playoffs in 2023, they need this draft class to make an impact on their roster. On paper, the Browns landed a good one. We will see how it pans out on the field.



Story originally appeared on Browns Wire