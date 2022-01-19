Dane Brugler’s first 2022 mock draft: See who the Raiders select in Round 1

It’s officially that time of year again as “Mock Draft Season” is here. Several of the top draft analysts released their first mock draft of the year now that the order of the first 24 picks has been decided.

A common theme you are likely to see from mock drafts this offseason is the Raiders addressing their wide receiver need in the first round. Out of the dozens of mocks we’ve seen lately, almost all of them have the Raiders going wide receiver in Round 1.

Let’s take a look at Dane Brugler from The Athletic’s first mock draft of the year, which has the Raiders selecting USC wide receiver Drake London. Here is why Brugler believes he could be a great fit with Derek Carr and the Raiders:

“Derek Carr was playing well enough for the Raiders to make a postseason run, but he needed another playmaker in the playoff loss to the Bengals. London, who was averaging 11 catches and 135.5 yards per game before his injury, has the basketball athleticism to play above the rim and be a chain-mover.”

London is a massive receiver, measuring in at 6’5, 209 pounds. And as Brugler mentioned, he was one of the most productive players in college football last season despite missing several games with an injury.

If the Raiders are looking to add size and physicality on the outside, London would be a good option at pick No. 22. But does have the elite speed to take the top off the defense? That’s more of a question mark in his game.

London could very well be the first receiver off the board in April’s draft. But don’t be surprised if the Raiders are searching for an outside receiver with more speed and quickness than London.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.