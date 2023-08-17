Dandy Dozen — Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln's top high school football players for 2023

The Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star have released their preseason Dandy Dozen list, a collection of the top high school football players in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties going into the 2023 season.

Selections were based on the observation of players and their production in previous seasons, as well as conversations with area football coaches. The level of interest a player receives from college football programs was also considered.

Patrick Blee

Sophomore | South Point

Blee rushed for 1,419 yards and 19 touchdowns last fall as a freshman, leading South Point to 13 wins and a berth in the NCHSAA 3A West final. He also completed 53% of passes for 688 yards and 10 TDs.

Izay Bridges

Senior | Shelby

The 5-foot-8, 160-pound receiver finished with 53 receptions for 924 yards and 16 touchdowns last fall. Nicknamed “The Flash,” he begins his senior season with 130 career receptions for 2,356 yards and 34 TDs.

Mason Chastain

Senior | Bessemer City

Chastain was a force last fall, earning all-Southern Piedmont 1A/2A honors after finishing with a team-high 126 tackles (five for a loss). He also had 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Christopher Daley II

Junior | East Lincoln

Daley emerged as one of the state’s top running backs last fall, helping East Lincoln to the 2023 NCHSAA 3A state title. The 5-11, 180-pound talent averaged 9.3 yards per carry on his way to 1,787 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Reggie Daniel

Senior | Mountain Island Charter

The 6-3, 170-pound athlete led Mountain Island Charter with 22 catches for 470 yards and five touchdowns last fall. He also had 52 tackles and four interceptions, two of which were returned for TDs, along with a punt return for a touchdown.

Javarius Green

Senior | Crest

Green emerged as one of the state’s top receivers last fall after catching 61 passes for 1,267 yards and 18 touchdowns. He finished with six 100-yard games, including a 309-yard, five-touchdown performance in a 54-49 win over rival Shelby.

Ny’Tavious Huskey

Senior | Crest

The 5-11, 185-pound quarterback has thrown for 4,318 yards and 55 touchdowns in 24 career games. Last fall Huskey was at his best, completing 63% of passes for 3,206 yards and 42 touchdowns en route to being voted Big South 3A Offensive Player of the Year.

Ben Mauney

Senior | Burns

In 34 career games, Mauney has thrown for 5,682 yards and 64 touchdowns. He was most prolific last fall, throwing for a Burns single-season record 3,392 yards and 37 TDs. The Bulldogs finished wth a 13-2 record, the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A title and a berth in the 2022 NCHSAA 2A West final.

Trent Mitchell

Senior | Ashbrook

The 6-6, 275-pound offensive lineman committed to NC State over the summer. He was part of an offensive line that helped the Green Wave rush for more than 2,000 yards last fall.

Andrew Phelps

Senior | Lincolnton

Phelps led Lincolnton with 49 catches for 541 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. His greatest impact comes on the defensive side of the ball, though, finishing with a team-high six interceptions to go with 50 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Jaden Pierce

Senior | Shelby

A three-year letter-winner, Pierce has 163 tackles (30 for a loss) and 6.5 sacks. His effort has helped the Golden Lions to 28 wins, two league titles and the fall 2021 NCHSAA 2A state title.

Curtis Simpson

Senior | Kings Mountain

The 6-4, 200-pound edge rusher committed to the University of North Carolina in June. A three-year letter winner, he has 120 career tackles (52 for a loss) and 31 sacks — 23 of which came last fall.

