Dandy Dozen from Bloomington area named to high school football all-state teams

Aidan Steinfeldt left Bloomington North's football program as its all-time leader in receptions, yards and touchdown catches.

The Marshall-bound tight end also joins the short list of Cougars named to the Indiana Football Coaches Top 50 All-State Team on Saturday. He was one of three tight ends named and one of only four players from south of Indianapolis (I-70) to make the team.

On Monday, it was announced he is North's second-ever Mr. Football position winner, coming on the heels of older brother Aaron earning the same honor in 2019.

Bloomington North’s Aidan Steinfeldt (4) runs after a catch as BNL's Braden Baker gives chase during their football game at North on Friday, August 26, 2023.

Steinfeldt caught 44 passes this season for 586 yards and seven touchdowns to finish his career with 145 catches for 1,726 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The 2023 All-State squads for classes 1-6A were also named and a flock of players from Bloomington were honored in 5A.

The Senior All-State Team includes wide receiver D'Andre Black, tight end Tysen Smith, quarterback Jarrin Alley, running back Gavin Adams, and athlete (LB) Ralph Rogers of South and offensive lineman Max Wynalda, defensive end Grey Hostetler, defensive back Stephon Opoku and punter Graham Freund of North.

Bloomington South’s Jarrin Alley (12) throws a touchdown pass to Lucas Waldon during the IHSAA regional football game against Evansville North at South on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

The 5A Junior All-State squad included QB Dash King of North and DB Miles McKay of South.

Steinfeldt, Wynalda, Freund, King, Rogers and Smith were named to the junior team last year.

Alley went 180-of-273 for 2,783 yards, 38 touchdowns and just four interceptions while Adams ran for 1,400 yards and 18 scores, and Black caught 50 passes for 885 yards and 15 touchdowns to power the Panthers' offense this season. Rogers had a team-best 138 tackles, 92 solo and nine for loss with three fumbles caused. Smith had 41 tackles, seven for loss and two sacks and also caught 22 passes for 294 yards and a score.

Bloomington South’s Ralph Rogers (0) tackles Bloomington North’s Dash King (2) during the IHSAA sectional semi-final football game at Bloomington North on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Freund averaged 34.5 yards per punt while also collecting 40 tackles and intercepting four passes. Opoku, a corner, also had a pick. Hostetler had 35 tackles, 13 behind the line of scrimmage, three sacks and seven QB hurries before an injury ended his season after seven games.

King was 157-of-241 for 2,239 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. McKay was No. 3 in tackles for the Panthers (95) and led in interceptions for four.

The complete IFCA All-State teams can be found at https://ifca.net/all-state-teams/

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Dandy Dozen from Bloomington named to IFCA football all-state teams