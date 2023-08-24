Dandy Dozen 5-8: Unveiling the best playmakers on the Emerald Coast

Kevin Downing, Eddie Love, Jr., Jaden Robinson and Jesse Winslette ushered in the Dandy Dozen class of 2023, and now it's another quartet's turn.

Without further ado, here's our Nos. 5-8 selections. And it wouldn't be a Dandy Dozen without ...

Cole Tabb, Choctaw RB

2022 Stats: 2,407 rushing yards, 346 receiving yards, 7.5 ypc, 12 100-yard games, 26 scores.

Choctawhatchee's Cole Tabb is the Daily News offensive football player of the year.

We've been spoiled with 2,000-yard rushing campaigns on the Emerald Coast over the last decade. Current New York Jet and former Navarre Raider Michael Carter did it in 2016. And a pair of state champion backs at Baker, Joe Brunson and Kayleb Wagner, did it back-to-back 2021 and 2022.

Yet, Cole Tabb's junior season for Choctaw felt a bit different. This was a Fort Walton Beach kid, showcasing potential that hasn't been seen since current Atlanta Falcon Richie Grant lit up Niceville for 282 yards and a pair of scores in 2015's region semifinal loss. In 2021, Tabb flexed with 1,264 rushing yards, 369 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, but when he busted a 75-yard run on Niceville last preseason, the area was put on notice. Soon after, Tabb was used like never before.

His workload increasing from 184 carries to 322, and Tabb's yards per carry didn't suffer. Instead, it skyrocketed to 7.5 as he posted 2,407 rushing yards, 346 receiving yards and 26 scores. How'd he do it?

Yards after contact was a big part of it. As was his next-level speed. Simply put, the 5-foot-8, 190-pound frame was the perfect combo of breakaway speed and tackle-breaking power, and in the open field he proved impossible to take down. If he remains healthy and his hammy is 100%, 3,000 rushing yards is in play.

Carson Hawk, South Walton QB

2022 stats: 1,623 passing yards, 17 TDs, six INTs, 54% completion; 414 rushing yards, 88 carries, nine TDs

South Walton High School's Carson Hawk runs the ball during Friday night's game against Fort Walton Beach High School.

Imagine following a quarterback that posted 4,300 yards and 60 touchdowns, won player of the year for his class and signed to play football at the Air Force Academy?

Carson Hawk, then a junior with zero varsity touchdowns and only 22 varsity passes to his name, faced that reality last year. With that last name, perhaps it was foreboding he'd be an instant hit.

Week 1 against a Baker program just two years removed from a state titles, he threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns and found the end zone on two runs. Week 2 he strolled into Steve Riggs Stadium and posts 238 yards and a pair of rushing scores in a 17-14 victory. By season's end, Hawk was lighting up Florida High for 285 yards through the air and 54 yards on the ground on his way to four touchdowns in a 63-44 region quarterfinal loss.

His stock has only soared since throwing for 1,623 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushing for 414 yards and nine scores. Part of that is due to the 6-foot-4 senior visiting camps at Colorado, Oklahoma, Duke, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin. Part of that is due to the departure of Wells Bettenhausen — who stole 56 carries and 62 passes in the backup role last year to Hawk — to rival Walton.

There'll be nights Hawk will have 200 yards and four scores by halftime. There'll be nights where he'll need to throw 40 passes. There'll be nights he'll be leaned in for 15-20 carries. Hawk, like the aforementioned Hodges, is capable of the workload.

Maddax Fayard, Niceville WR

2022 Stats: 986 receiving yards, 65 receptions, six touchdowns; 1,015 all-purpose yards

Niceville's Maddax Fayard reels in a pass as Crestview's Jaden Appleby moves in for the tackle during a game held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Crestview.

After an offseason of rehabbing a hamstring, Fayard is 100% healthy. Good news for Niceville. Bad news for defensive backs.

Somehow in the midst of quarterback Nino Freeman transferring in, of DJ Shorts potentially threatening to break Romeo Sheffield's rushing record, of Landon Isbell entering WR1 territory and the emergence of the biggest offensive line the Eagles have had in years, Fayard remains a focal point. He remains the guy to game plan for.

A 1,000-yard campaign will do that. As will lighting up rivals Choctaw, Fort Walton and Crestview.

Fayard looked amazing in the 52-0 kickoff classic win over Bay, hauling in a 13-yard touchdown on the game's first play. Now, with prized transfer Freeman under center and flanked by playmakers in receivers Isbell, Jordan Bryant, Caden Bridgeman and tailback Shorts, Fayard has more help than ever. Expect an uptick in touchdowns for the area's best route-runner, and also loads of premier offers.

DJ Shorts, Niceville RB

2022 Stats: 99 carries for 623 yards, 11 TDs, 6.3 ypc; 5 receptions for 55 yards

Niceville High School's Deangelo Shorts runs the ball during the Eagle's playoff game against Crestview High School on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Believe it or not, DJ Shorts was an offensive lineman at Lewis Middle School. Undersized, no commitment to the weight room, blocking guys nearly twice his size ... it's hard to imagine what his coaches were thinking.

When he got to Niceville, where they grow their lineman big to the 6-foot-5, 280-pound molds of Austin Firestone, and Kimo Makaneole, the coaching staff diagnosed linebacker as a more suitable position. More specifically, they recognized his ability to make tackles, force fumbles and shine in both the rush and pass protection. "He's just so dynamic on defense, such a playmaker," said Adron Robinson, Niceville's recruiting coordinator and running backs coach.

Yet, entering week 6 of last year, as his fumbles forced and recovered (4) far outweighed the meek 9 rushing yards on four carries he'd garnered in blowouts, Niceville suddenly lacked depth in the backfield after Demontre Allen was lost for the year. Who was Shorts to say no to an increased role? So week 6, Niceville gave him a season-high 13 carries against Pine Forest, which resulted in 60 yards and a touchdown. Then eight carries for 43 yards and a score in a blowout of Leon.

Down the stretch, they had their man. Shorts rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Mosley, 189 yards and three scores on a season-high 25 carries in a victory over Navarre, and 146 yards and all three Niceville touchdowns in a region quarterfinal loss to Crestview.

"Not only is he fast but he's quick and has good vision," Robinson said. "And he's serious in the weight room. The sky's the limit for him."

