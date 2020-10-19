D'Andre Swift's Arrival

The Lions finally cut D’Andre Swift loose on early downs. Swift’s 14/116/2 rushing line more than doubled his previous season totals. The Lions’ commitment was real, as they featured Swift both early and late, allowing him to punch in a one-yard score in the second quarter and six-yarder in the fourth.

The first was particularly encouraging since it came after Swift failed to find the end zone on the two previous plays. The Lions wanted to see what they had in Swift, and the answer was unsurprisingly a damn good runner. Adrian Peterson, of course, did not go away, scoring the Lions’ first touchdown and out-carrying Swift 15-14. Kerryon Johnson has gone away, making this three-man committee a more manageable two-back rotation. With his receiving work on top of his enhanced early-down outlook, Swift can now vault from shaky FLEX play to occasional RB2 streamer. Week 7 against the Falcons’ bottom-barrel defense provides an immediate top-24 opportunity.

Five Week 6 Storylines

Struggling Baker Mayfield benched late in blowout. The Browns haven’t needed Mayfield when they’re winning. Fantasy managers didn’t get him when they were losing. Instead of garbage time, it was pine time with the Browns down 31-7 in the third quarter. We can say Mayfield was playing through a rib issue, but the reality is, Mayfield hasn’t been good all season, even as the Browns sprinted to a 4-1 start. Limited creativity to go along with limited poise and limited arm strength has proven to be a terrible troika for a player who entered 2020 at a career crossroads. There may not be enough of a difference between Mayfield and older Mayfield Case Keenum for coach Kevin Stefanski to make a permanent switch — the coach has already said the move won’t be made for Week 7 — but Mayfield’s long-term Browns future is increasingly in doubt. Year 3 is when the cake is baked. It’s time to either start Josh Allening or die trying.

Julio Jones comes back to life as Falcons wax Vikings. It had been 35 days since Jones went 10/157 in the opener. He was apparently itching to remind everyone he’s no A.J. Green or T.Y. Hilton. Decidedly not washed, Jones capped the Falcons’ opening drive with a 20-yard score — his first since last Week 15 — before later adding a 40-yarder. One of the most imposing physical freaks to ever play the game of football, Jones confirmed his recent struggles were entirely injury related, and that the Falcons can still actually move the ball when he’s healthy. Calvin Ridley will continue to make life more difficult than it needs to be for Jones in fantasy, but managers can once again safely plug Jones in as a top-10 option.

Miles Sanders requires MRI for balky knee. Sanders’ knee got bent backward at the end of a(nother) 74-yard run vs. the Ravens. It doesn’t appear that Sanders suffered a season-ending ailment, but his status for Thursday’s short-week tilt with the Giants is in doubt bordering on zero chance of playing. Increasingly big-play dependent in the Eagles’ “Lord of the Flies” offense, Sanders has just 33 carries over his past three games, compensating with his twin 74-yard rumbles. If the risk/reward RB2 sits vs. the G-Men, Boston Scott and Corey Clement will form a low wattage committee, one where only Scott will offer FLEX appeal.

Cam Newton flat in return from COVID-19 list. The cure for coronavirus didn’t include any new receivers for Newton. Making his first start in 21 days, Newton was held under 165 yards passing for the third time in four games, though he compensated with 10/76/1 on the ground. That’s great for fantasy. In real life, it barely band aids an offense that has almost no receiving threat and no set running back rotation. Placed under increasing pressure as a passer, defenses will be free to tighten the vise on Newton’s running. A 49ers defense that revived to shut down Jared Goff on Sunday evening is Newton’s foe for Week 7.

JuJu Smith-Schuster becomes more ghostly as Chase Claypool does more work. JuJu opened the bank vault and let Claypool walk right in. With Diontae Johnson hurt most of the past two weeks, Smith-Schuster had a chance to re-establish himself at the top of the Steelers’ receiver corps. Instead, he’s caught six passes for 34 yards, watching helplessly as Claypool dunks on defenses as both a pass catcher and rusher. If there’s good news, it’s that Smith-Schuster’s latest dud came on an afternoon where Ben Roethlisberger attempted only 22 passes. There will be more volume going forward. It’s just getting harder and harder to spin Smith-Schuster’s short-area, middle-of-the-field usage as Johnson and Claypool dominate and make plays on the outside. Even with a shootout on tap with the Titans, Smith-Schuster has plunged to the WR30-36 range in fantasy.