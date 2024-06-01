D'Andre Swift says Hard Knocks viewers got the wrong idea the last time he was on

The Bears will be on Hard Knocks this summer, and running back D'Andre Swift says he knows from experience that means viewers will see him in the light that the show's producers want to show him in.

Swift was on the Lions in 2022 when they were portrayed on the training camp documentary series, and one of the storylines was about a seemingly strained relationship he had with Lions running backs coach Duce Staley. But Swift says the reality of the situation was different than the TV show let on.

"They [Hard Knocks] just tried to portray a different narrative and what it was as far as my relationship with Coach Staley, but it was a cool experience. I'll say like that," Swift said, via NBCSportsChicago.com.

Swift said he can't be concerned with how the TV show portrays him.

"For me personally, I don’t really worry about the cameras too much," Swift said. "I got a job to do here every day, so I’m not really focused on it."

Few players and coaches enjoy Hard Knocks, as most see it as a distraction during training camp. But the Bears had no choice when the NFL decided to make them the subject of the show, and Swift knows the best thing to do is simply accept that the viewers will see what the producers want the viewers to see.