D'Andre Swift returns to Detroit Lions practice, Aidan Hutchinson still out

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson missed his second straight practice Thursday with a right thigh contusion.

Hutchinson was injured in the second half of last week's win over the Washington Commanders when he was kneed in the thigh during a goal line series. The No. 2 overall pick of April's NFL draft, Hutchinson set a Lions rookie record with three sacks in the game.

He wore a compression sleeve on his right leg at practice Thursday, when he emerged from the Lions' indoor facility with a trainer during individual period.

Left guard Jonah Jackson missed his fourth straight practice with A right finger injury he suffered in practice last week, and could miss his second straight game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jackson declined an interview request in the locker room Wednesday.

The Lions also practiced Thursday without defensive lineman John Cominsky, who is out indefinitely with a thumb injury, and safety Tracy Walker, whose wife is expecting a baby.

Walker leads the Lions with 16 tackles through two games, while Hutchinson has a team-high three sacks.

Running back D'Andre Swift returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday to rest his sprained ankle.

