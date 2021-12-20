D'Andre Swift returning to practice; Detroit Lions crowded backfield 'good problem to have'

The Detroit Lions could be getting their best offensive weapon back before the new year, and that means Dan Campbell will have some interesting decisions to make.

Campbell said Monday running back D'Andre Swift will return to practice Wednesday after a three-week absence due to a sprained shoulder.

"I still think we’re taking this week to week, day to day," he said. "I know as of this morning he’s better than he felt last week. He feels better than he was I guess Saturday when we worked with him, so our plan is to work him back into practice this week and see how he feels."

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) jumps over Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) for a first down during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

Swift leads the Lions with 555 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and ranks among the NFL leaders in receptions by a running back, with 56 for 429 yards.

He injured his shoulder in a Week 10 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he amassed a career-high 33 carries for 130 yards, then aggravated the injury two weeks later on Thanksgiving.

The Lions have played some of their best offensive football the past three weeks, running for 344 yards in Swift's absence.

Practice squad running back Craig Reynolds, who signed to the 53-man roster Monday, had team-highs of 83 yards rushing on 11 carries in a Week 14 loss to the Denver Broncos, and followed that up with 26 carries and 112 yards in Sunday's upset of the Arizona Cardinals.

A preseason star, Reynolds impressed in practice throughout the fall but was too far down the depth chart to contribute on gamedays.

Craig Reynolds #46 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on December 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Jamaal Williams, who missed his second straight game Sunday with COVID-19, has played as Swift's backup most of the season, and rookie seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson and return man Godwin Igwebuike are the other running backs on the 53-man roster.

Reynolds has played ahead of Igwebuike and Jefferson in recent weeks, and Campbell said he could be a factor in the Lions' plan going forward — regardless of the status of Swift and Williams.

"Let’s wait until we know exactly who we have," Campbell said. "I think we got to get through the whole COVID deal here first and find out who we have. We may be playing with (fullback Jason) Cabinda at halfback. But we’ll see. Look, that’ll be a difficult decision, but it’s a good decision. That’s one of those tough things you got to decide. Do you carry three backs? Do you carry four backs" Who’s up? Who’s down? So we’ll play it by ear. It’s a good problem to have."

