D'Andre Swift active for Detroit Lions at Seahawks, 'going full steam ahead' with workload

SEATTLE — D'Andre Swift is back in the lineup for the first time in more than a month, and the Detroit Lions do not plan to use kid gloves with their No. 1 running back.

He should play a key role in the game plan against the Seattle Seahawks, as the Lions are without starting quarterback Jared Goff, starting receivers Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond and their top three tight ends.

"I’m not that type of coach," Lions running backs coach Duce Staley said this week. "I’m going full steam ahead and if there’s anything that he needs to tell me, I’m pretty sure he will. Other than that, he’s 100% and he’s rolling, so I’m not the one to try to put a governor on this or on that to try to back up a little bit. Nah, that’s not me. He’s out there, he’s going to give us 1,000% and he knows that."

Swift has not played since spraining his shoulder in the Lions' Thanksgiving loss to the Chicago Bears.

He leads the Lions with 140 carries, 555 yards rushing and six total touchdowns.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on Nov. 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tim Boyle will make his third career start in place of Goff. Swift ran for a career-high 136 yards on 14 carries in Boyle's first start against the Cleveland Browns, when Goff was out with an oblique injury.

Goff missed last week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons with COVID-19, and is currently dealing with a knee injury.

Along with Goff, fullback Jason Cabinda (knee), linebacker Rashod Berry (illness), tackle Will Holden running back Jermar Jefferson, defensive end Jason Cornell and safety Jalen Elliott also are inactive for the Lions.

Backup running back Alex Collins is inactive for the Seahawks (5-10).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift active, ready for big workload