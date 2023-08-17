Dancing on Ice winner wants to co-host with Holly Willoughby

Dancing on Ice winner Sonny Jay has revealed he'd like to co-present the hit ice-skating show alongside host Holly Willoughby.

The Capital FM radio producer was crowned Dancing on Ice champion in 2021 with professional partner Angela Egan, beating runner-ups Coronation Street star Faye Brookes and retired Olympic sprinter Colin Jackson.

This Morning's Holly Willoughby previously presented the reality show with Phillip Schofield, but Schofield officially parted ways with ITV in late May.

In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, Sonny Jay put himself forward for the co-hosting role.



"Well, I think you're looking at the guy," Sonny joked. "I mean, it makes sense being on the show, you know?"



Sonny went on to share his predictions on who is favourite to step into Schofield's shoes.

"Listen, I think it was Stephen Mulhern who stepped in a couple of times," he said. "Stephen Mulhern gets everything, so it's more than likely going to go to him."

"I thought he was great doing it anyway," he continued, adding that a new presenter will bring a "nice little change up and excitement" to the show.



Should the Catchphrase and Britain's Got More Talent presenter not be available, Sonny would be interested in potential Dancing on Ice hosting duties.

"You know how everyone says Stephen Mulhern takes all the jobs that Ant and Dec don’t want to do? I’ll take all the jobs Stephen Mulhern doesn’t want to do," he joked.

"I’d be happy with that."

Sonny said goodbye to Capital Breakfast in December last year, which he co-hosted with friend and I'm a Celebrity star Roman Kemp.

He now presents his own show on Capital FM, entertaining listeners on weeknights from 10pm to 1am on The Capital Late Show with Sonny Jay.

"I'm just lucky that I've got the opportunity to be able to have my own show and have my own listeners," he told us.

"It's worked out alright and I'm very grateful to have the show, and it's been good fun so far."

Dancing on Ice will return to ITV1 and ITVX in early 2024.

