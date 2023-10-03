Dancing on Ice reveals Gogglebox stseventh contestant for 2024 series

ITV

Dancing on Ice has confirmed the seventh celebrity contestant to take part in the 2024 series.

Reality star Stephen Lustig-Webb, best known for appearing on Channel 4's Gogglebox, will be taking to the ice next year when the show returns in early 2024.

Stephen joined TV presenter Lorraine Kelly on ITV's Lorraine today (October 3), where he confirmed his new role and opened up about his skating experience to date.

"The last time I was on the ice I think I was 14 [years old], so [it was] almost 40 years ago," he said. "I have been back on the ice since just for a quick spin-around. I didn't fall over, so that was a good thing!"

"I’ve got a new appreciation for skating," he added. "I can see how truly difficult it is. From the comfort of my sofa, I was probably a little too judgy. I didn’t realise how hard it is!"



Stephen will join fellow reality TV stars Amber Davies (of Love Island fame) and Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire on the ice.

Other celebrities confirmed for the 2024 series include Olympic champion and former Strictly Come Dancing star Greg Rutherford, S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt, Brookside and Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney and world champion boxer Ricky Hatton.

Further cast announcements will follow this week, with 12 celebrities usually signing up to appear on the hit skating show.

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby is expected to return to host the series, but news of her co-host remains unconfirmed, following Phillip Schofield's departure from the channel in May.



In addition, ITV has yet to officially confirm Dancing on Ice's judging panel for 2024. It's thought that skating icons Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, plus Diversity star Ashley Banjo and Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse, will all return to the judging panel for next year's series.

Dancing on Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in early 2024.

