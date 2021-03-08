Dance Team: LQPV/D-B Shadows, YME Silhouettes earn state berths
Mar. 8—MONTEVIDEO — The two-time defending state champions are headed back to the state dance team tournament.
The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Shadows captured first place in both the jazz and high kick divisions Saturday in the Section 3A championships at Montevideo High School.
The Shadows are two-time defending state champions in both divisions.
In jazz at the 3A meet, LQPV/D-B had a team ranking point total of three. It was the same for high kick. That's the highest score you can achieve in ranking points.
Yellow Medicine East, with six ranking points each in jazz and high kick, took second to also advance.
Minnewaska, which took third in jazz via a tie-breaker with Worthington, also advanced to state. Minnewaska had 10.5 team points. In high kick, Minnewaska also was third with nine ranking points.
The top three teams from each of four sections advances to state. The state tournament is Friday and Saturday at Edina High School.
Section 3A
Jazz
Team scoring
(1) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 3 ... (2) Yellow Medicine East 6 ... (3) Minnewaska 10.5 (tiebreaker) ... (4) Worthington 10.5 ... (5) Lakeview 16 ... (6) New London-Spicer 21 ... (7) Montevideo 22 ... (8) MACCRAY 24 ... (9) Renville County West 26.5 ... (10) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 27 ... (11) Canby/Minneota 30.
High Kick
Team scoring
(1) LQPV/D-B 3 ... (2) YME 6 ... (3) Minnewaska 9 ... (4) Montevideo 14 ... (5) Lakeview 15.5 (tiebreaker) ... (6) Canby/Minneota 15.5 ... (7) NLS 17.5 ... (8) Worthington 26 ... (9) MACCRAY 27 ... (10) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa/Paynesville 27.5.
Section 2A
ACGC advances
The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City dance team is headed back to state after taking third in the high kick division at the Section 2A championships in Victoria.
ACGC had nine ranking points. Cannon Falls was first with four points. Host Holy Family was second with 5.
ACGC did not compete in the jazz division. Holy Family (3 rank points), Cannon Falls (6) and PACT Charter School (9) earned Section 2A's three state berths.
Section 2A
Jazz
Team scoring
(1) Holy Family 3 ... (2) Cannon Falls 6 ... (3) PACT Charter 9 ... (4) Southwest Christian 12 ... (5) Randolph 15 ... (6) Spectrum 18..
High Kick
Team scoring
(1) Cannon Falls 4 ... (2) Holy Family 5 ... (3) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 9 ... (4) PACT Charter (tiebreaker) 14 ... (5) Goodhue 14 ... (6) Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (tiebreaker) 19 ... (7) Randolph 19 ... (8) St. James 25 ... (9) Spectrum 26.