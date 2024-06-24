The Dance Team of the Year came back for more. Lots more.

The history of dance team competition in Minnesota clearly shows a Wayzata era and other Wayzata moments.

The Trojans won four out of five jazz dance titles between 2006 and 2010 and won again in 2012. Wayzata swept the jazz and high kick divisions in 2019 and won at jazz in 2018. The Trojans have success in their history going back to the earliest years of Minnesota high school dance competition, which began in 1975. They won in 1978 and 1980, when there was a single division instead of the current two.

But they hadn't won either division since 2019, until they broke through in mid-February, winning jazz and finishing second in high kick. That re-emergence has made Wayzata the All-Metro Sports Awards Dance Team of the Year for 2024.

Wayzata won its eighth Class 3A jazz title and 13th championship overall.

"I'm very proud of the hard work, effort and energy we brought to the table," Wayzata coach Alyse Eichorst said after the 2024 state championships.