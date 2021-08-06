Dance, mosh or groove? Live music roundup has Midlands spots to jam at this weekend

The energy of live music is returning. Praise be. All these bands playing over streaming, it was nice, but just not the same.

So, The State is starting a weekly roundup of weekend live shows in Columbia, Lexington and the Midlands to help you get that jolt that only comes from musical waves flowing over you. Maybe you’ll discover some new music to love in this list.

Visit the venues’ websites for times, cost and other details.

Friday, Aug. 6

Paul McDonald - Modern Americana troubadour with heart. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Marcus Adams - Smooth jazz soul on saxophone. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

The Killer Beez - Beloved covers spanning five decades. At Hemingways - 7467 Saint Andrews Rd., Irmo

Blues by various musicians (5:30 p.m.), Amos Hoffman & friends (9 p.m.) - Blues jam, gypsy jazz guitar. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Rock of Ages - Play with live 80s band. At Icehouse Ampitheater - 107 W Main St., Lexington

Relle (7 p.m.), Alex Butler & his band (10 p.m.) - Dinner tunes then classic rockers. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Saturday, Aug. 7

Phil James (7 p.m.), Hudson Valley (10 p.m.) - Meal, music and twangy rock. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Soda City Riot, Scout’s Honor and Never Ender - An evening of Punk Rock. At Art Bar - 1211 Park St., Columbia

Marcus Adams - Smooth jazz soul part two. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Cash Money Experience - Yesteryear covers made for dancing. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

Jazz by various artists presented by Mark Rapp - Brunch with a jazz twist. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Psyren Sound, BODYSNATCHERZ, Sara Tonin, cel.cs, Chef Pandah - DJs spinning EDM all night. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

The Revue - DJ, dancing, drag, good times. At The Venue - 1626 Main St., Columbia

Got an upcoming live music event? Email tbland@thestate.com