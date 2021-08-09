Dance Along With Ariana Grande During Her Fortnite Virtual Concert

Photo: Youtube/Ariana Grande

Following the premiere “Rift Tour” event Friday, Ariana Grande has shared the full “performance” that she staged within the popular gaming app Fortnite.

The Rift Tour featured the Grande avatar singing a handful of her hits — “Raindrops,” “7 Rings,” “Be Alright,” “R.E.M.,” “The Way,” and “Positions” — plus songs by Wolfmother, LSD (Labrinth, Sia and Diplo), and Juice WRLD and Marshmello’s “Come & Go.”

According to GameSpot — which uploaded the entire 14-minute event — the unique “musical experience” took gamers on a series of vibrant adventures, including snowboarding through liquid pink-and-turquoise clouds, battling a giant monster while aboard small aircrafts, a Flaming Lips-esque bubble concert in the sky and, for “Positions,” a Grande performance in the stars

Grande follows on from Travis Scott, J Balvin, and Dominic Fike in hosting a concert for the online game. Notably, Scott’s nine-minute performance broke Fortnite’s streaming records and grossed roughly $20 million including merchandise sales.

During July, Ariana Grande released another video in her ongoing series with VEVO. She recruited The Weeknd for an exhilarating performance of their collaborative track “off the table.” The track is from her 2020 smash, Positions.

Grande’s most recent album, Positions was originally released on October 30, 2020 and peaked at No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart on November 13. Spending 15 weeks in the top spot, the album was an international success, topping the charts in Argentina, Canada, Ireland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, and the United Kingdom. Since Grande debuted in 2008, the singer has gone from strength to strength with her music receiving numerous accolades and awards, in 2020 Billboard named her the greatest pop star of 2019.

Earlier this year, Grande answered the prayers of fans and released the deluxe edition of her latest album Positions which includes four previously unheard tracks to get fans through 2021. In total, the expanded album featured five new additions to add to her successful sixth studio album. This includes the “Someone Like U” interlude followed by “Test Drive,” the “34+35 remix” featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as “Worst Behavior,” with “Main Thing” bringing the album to a close.

