Dana White wants to bet $1 million Jake Paul loses to Ben Askren; Paul counters with $2 million

Mike Bohn
·2 min read
Dana White doesn’t like Jake Paul’s chances in his boxing match with Ben Askren, and is willing to put his money where his mouth is with a seven-figure bet.

Paul, a rapper, actor and YouTube personality, is set to compete in his third professional boxing bout on April 17 when he meets former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Askren under the Triller Fight Club banner.

Askren remains under UFC contract following his retirement from MMA in November 2019, and was granted permission by UFC president White to take the bout with Paul. Despite Askren having no pro boxing experience, White strongly believes he has a large advantage over Paul, and said he would be willing to bet $1 million on the outcome.

“He talks a lot of sh*t,” White said on the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast. “We’re going to find out. I hope you can bet on this thing because I’ll f*cking bet a million dollars that he loses this f*cking fight. A million dollars that he loses this fight.”

White comments quickly reached Paul’s radar, and he’s seemingly more than willing to take White up on the bet. Paul said he would even take it a step further, though, and pushed White to up his price to $2 million, which he’s willing to match and preemptively put into a bank account before the fight takes place.

“Dana let’s double the bet up! $2 Million,” Paul wrote on Instagram. “We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract. After I knockout Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a ‘Boxer’ and me a ‘YouTuber'”

It remains to be seen if White accepts Paul’s altered proposition. But it’s clear he’s quite confident in Askren’s ability to win against someone with a fraction of the combat sports experience.

“Let’s be honest: Jake Paul is not a f*cking boxer – this guys a f*cking YouTube kid,” White said. “Let me tell you about this kid: So the kid he’s going to fight is a wrestler, a real good wrestler, a decorated wrestler, but he’s actually fought real guys. He’s been a world champion in other organizations.”

