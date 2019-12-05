Dana White has verbal deal in place with Floyd Mayweather; confirms Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone

Dana White angry and Floyd Mayweather

Dana White on Thursday confirmed that he has an agreement with Floyd Mayweather Jr. to do something together, likely in October or November of 2020.

A longtime regular on The Jim Rome Show, White used the platform to not only reconfirm that the Conor McGregor vs. Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone bout is official for UFC 246 in January in Las Vegas, but to also confirm that he and Mayweather had verbally agreed to some sort of deal for 2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Just what shape that deal takes remains to be seen, as White was rather elusive about the details.

Mayweather recently said, "Dana White and I are working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020."

In response, White told Jim Rome, "It's true. We sat at the Clippers game. We started talking and we literally got a deal done right there on the court. And if things play out the way things Floyd and I think they will, I will probably sit down with Al Haymon (Mayweather's manager) in March and get a deal on paper.

"If everything goes our way, Floyd and I would be doing something in October or November (of 2020)."

That leaves the details wide open for speculation, especially considering that White fully intends to get involved in the world of boxing promotion very soon. Details of that venture have also been scarce, although White has talked to many different influential people in the boxing world as he prepares to launch into that space.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor aiming for several UFC bouts in 2020

In addition to the deal with Mayweather and reaffirming the McGregor vs. Cerrone bout, White also indicated that McGregor appears to be targeting a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov if he gets past Cerrone.

Dana White confirms Conor McGregor's return and a deal with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

(Video courtesy of The Jim Rome Show)