Dana White: UFC’s show at Sphere ‘is going to be a f*cking love letter to the Mexican people’

Dana White plans on celebrating the UFC’s Mexican talent at The Sphere.

The highly anticipated UFC 306 event takes place Sept. 16 at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 coaches, flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and challenger Valentina Shevchenko, had conflicting views when it came to The Sphere event, but the UFC CEO confirmed that it will indeed be Mexican themed.

“This is going to be a f*cking love letter to the Mexican people, right,” White said on the FLAGRANT podcast. “(I’m a) huge boxing fan, so I have this thing with Mexicans, man. When you tell somebody – I’ve got goosebumps telling you this right now – when you tell somebody, ‘You fight like a Mexican,’ it’s the biggest f*cking compliment you could ever f*cking give somebody, right?

“Some of the baddest motherf*ckers that have walked the face of this earth have been Mexican, and The Sphere show is on Mexican Independence Day. and it’s going to be the greatest f*cking love letter to the Mexican people of all time. I’m so f*cking excited for it.”

White recently teased that the next BMF title fight is already in the works. He liked the suggestion of the fight taking place at The Sphere.

“I like your style. I like your style,” White said. “A BMF title (fight) wouldn’t be bad, either.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie