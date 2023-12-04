Dana White on Tom Aspinall, stripping Jon Jones, Deiveson Figueiredo’s 135 debut and more

AUSTIN, Texas – Dana White spoke to MMA Junkie along with other media following Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 52.

The UFC CEO touched on multiple topics regarding the event, such as Deiveson Figueiredo’s bantamweight debut, Jalin Turner’s knockout win over Bobby Green, Clay Guida’s longevity in the promotion and more.

White also discussed other topics around the sport, like Tom Aspinall’s recent comments asking to get the Stipe Miocic fight and for Jon Jones to get stripped of his UFC heavyweight title.

Below, you can find White’s comments from the UFC on ESPN 52 post-fight press conference.

Tom Aspinall wants Jon Jones stripped of title

Arman Tsarukyan's hotel altercation with Bobby Green

Jalin Turner's performance at UFC Austin

“Taking the fight on nine days’ notice, incredible night for him. Yeah, I guarantee – I mean, it’s up to you guys – but No. 13 vs. No. 12. No. 12 beats No. 13, but I’d say he moves up in the rankings the way he finished that fight tonight. It was a great night for him. Rough week, but a great night.”

Deiveson Figueiredo's bantamweight debut

“Tonight was a big night for him. I don’t know how you guys felt, but I know a lot of people felt Rob Font was too big for him and hits too hard for him, and he went out and looked great tonight.”

Clay Guida's 62nd professional fight

“I was literally saying to (Joe) Rogan during the fight, ‘How about the chin on him still.’ The wars that guy has been in, and he still has a chin and is still willing to mix it up and stand in the pocket and trade. He looked great tonight, especially against a young, well-rounded stud like Silva.”

