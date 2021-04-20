Dana White talks UFC 261, Jake Paul and what's next for Ngannou and Adesanya
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
UFC president Dana White previews the main card of Saturday's UFC 261 which features three title fights including a rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal in the main event. White also discusses the Jake Paul effect in boxing and why Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis is the fight to make for the heavyweight title.