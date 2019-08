Dana White: Security wanted to remove Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 241

Colby Covington - Dana White - Jorge Masvidal YT

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC president Dana White talks about how security wanted to remove Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal from the crowd at UFC 241. Masvidal had apparently been edging closer to Covington throughout the night and it nearly boiled over, something that White would rather do without.

TRENDING > Colby who? Nate Diaz doesn’t even know who Colby Covington is (UFC 241 video)