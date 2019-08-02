Dana White: 'We're out of the Cyborg business'

If Cris “Cyborg” Justino gets an offer to leave UFC, Dana White is letting her walk. In an interview Friday, White said he would not match any offer Justino receives from a rival company and is going to end her UFC contract.

Justino, 34, has been vocal about her desire to test free agency. Justino fulfilled her contract with UFC, but stated before UFC 240 that she would listen to other offers instead of immediately re-signing with UFC.

“Message sent. I get it. I’m gonna release her from her contract,” White said. “I will not match any offers. She is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other organizations ... I will literally today have my lawyer draft a letter to her team that she is free and clear to go wherever she wants.

“We’re out of the Cyborg business.”

(Relevant portion of the video begins around 7:25.)

The two have butted heads since UFC 240. Justino told ESPN that she needed White to apologize for hurtful comments made by White and others before Justino re-signed with UFC.

White compared Justino to a male fighter in 2014, saying Justino looked like “Wanderlei Silva in a dress and heels.” In 2015, UFC commentator Joe Rogan joked that Justino had a male genitalia. Justino said Rogan has apologized privately for that comment.

Justino and White have also argued over Justino’s desire to have a rematch with Amanda Nunes. White claims Justino does not want to fight Nunes. Justino has said she wants a rematch with Nunes.

Getting that issue sorted out might help, but given the animosity between Justino and White, their relationship sounds beyond repair.

