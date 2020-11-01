Dana White says Anderson Silva won’t fight in UFC again, announces champion vs. champion bout at UFC Vegas 12

Anderson Silva was a bit gun shy on calling it a career after losing to Uriah Hall in the UFC Vegas 12 main event on Saturday, but UFC president Dana White wasn't shy about closing the door on the 45-year-old legend.

Not only did White say that Silva would never fight in the UFC again, he believes that he made a mistake in allowing him this final fight in the first place. White doesn't believes Silva should ever fight anywhere ever again.

"He fought a guy that has absolutely zero output. They’re in a five-round main event on ESPN and they threw (expletive) 11 punches in the second round. Uriah Hall is one of the most gun-shy fighters in the UFC," White said at the UFC Vegas 12 post-fight press conference.

"And look at Anderson. When the fight was over, he couldn’t even stand up to do his interview. He had to sit down and do an interview. I made a big mistake and I shouldn’t have let him fight this fight tonight. He’s a legend of this sport and he’s a legend of this company, and I did something I disagreed with. I knew I was right, and tonight proved I was right, and Anderson Silva should never fight again."

"I don't feel good about myself that I let Anderson Silva fight this last fight."

In addition to discussing Silva's final UFC fight, White also addressed the return of The Ultimate Fighter and made some big fight announcements, one a champion vs. champion bout between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz.

