Dana White said Tom Brady and Gronk to Raiders was done deal until Jon Gruden nixed it

Levi Damien
·1 min read
I know this is digging up ancient history with a few weeks until the season starts, but blame Dana White and Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk was in the panel interviewing White for UFC on ESPN when White told the story of how a few years ago when Tom Brady was available, he was set to join the Raiders when Jon Gruden stepped in and put a stop to it at the last minute.

Then Gronk concurred that the story was true.

Some might recall a couple years ago when Tom Brady appeared on HBO Sports and said there was a deal with another team besides the Buccaneers that fell through at the last minute, but it he didn’t say what the team was.

If all this is to be believed, that team was the Raiders. And therefore the guy Gruden chose over Brady was Derek Carr.

It worked out well for Brady and Gronk who reunited in Tampa and went on to win a Super Bowl that season. Easy to see why Gronk was quite happy everything worked out the way it did.

Meanwhile the Raiders can’t win a playoff game.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

