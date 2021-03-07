Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

MMAWeekly.com Staff
Dana White UFC 259 post-fight
Dana White UFC 259 post-fight

Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed the media following a stacked show with three title fights.

White addressed the fights, ripped on the judges for their scoring of Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya, said what could be next for all of the championship bout winners, addressed Dominick Cruz calling out a Monster Energy executive, and much more.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes breaks down victory and how having a baby affected her | UFC 259 Post-Fight Press

Recommended Stories

  • Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring

    In the space of 24 hours, rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev indicated that he was done fighting, but then was talked into continuing on by controversial Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. UFC president Dana White also backed that sentiment, telling MMA Junkie that Chimaev "ain't quitting." Chimaev's UFC career was off to a brilliant start in 2020. The Chechen fighter rattled off three consecutive victories in three months. He was then slated to face highly ranked welterweight Leon Edwards, a massive opportunity. That fight fell apart because Edwards and then Chimaev tested positive for COVID-19. The UFC attempted to reschedule it at least twice, but was thwarted on both occasions because of Chimaev's ongoing health struggles in his recovery from COVID-19. On Monday, he appeared to have decided he was done trying to return to the Octagon. He wrote on Instagram, "I want to say thank you to everyone for their support in my path in this sport. I think I’m done. Yes, I know that I didn’t take the belt, but this is not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you, but my heart and body tell me everything." That appeared to be the end of it. Then, on Tuesday, Kadyrov posted a message via the Visit Chechnya Instagram account, in which he said that he talked Chimaev out of retiring. He urged the fighter to continue on. "Friends, you've probably already heard the news about Khamzat Chimaev, who announced his departure from the UFC in his account. Not believing my eyes, I called and talked to Chimaev," Kadyrov wrote. "Khamzat said that recovery from illness is slow, and in an attempt to be honest and frank with the fans, he decided not to give them hope. I told him that ALL the Chechen people were upset by this news. I reminded Chimaev that all our young people, whom he inspires, are pinning great hopes on his victory, but what can I say - MILLIONS OF FANS IN RUSSIA AND THE WORLD! And if fans need to wait for his return, then we will all look forward to his entry into the octagon with trepidation and patience. "During our conversation, Chimaev realized how important his career is for every Chechen and promised to make every effort to recover as soon as possible. In the near future, he will fly to the republic, where he will complete a rehabilitation course, hold a training camp and start training.And this means that Khamzat does not leave, HE REMAINS AND WILL BEAT TO THE END! "The heart and body whispered 'everything!' That is how Khamzat wrote on Instagram. But the Chechen SPIRIT and the will to win shout to him 'Forward!' Therefore, I know for sure that Khamzat will take the UFC belt and prove that he is the best of the best!" Chimaev has yet to comment since he and Kadyrov's posts went public. UFC president Dana White, however, told MMA Junkie, “When (Chimaev) got (to UFC headquarters in Las Vegas), the doctors took care of him, and they put him on prednisone, which is a nasty f---ing steroid. So he’s on prednisone, and he’s supposed to be taking this thing and chilling, relaxing, and letting himself recover. He went in and f---ing trained today, felt like s--t, and got super emotional and posted (his retirement). “He’s not supposed to be training, but you know, this guy’s a savage. He wants to fight like every f---ing weekend, and now he can’t even train, so he just got emotional and posted that, but he ain’t quitting.” Chimaev was most recently scheduled to fight Edwards on March 13. When he wasn't physically able to train for the bout, Edwards was re-booked opposite Belal Muhammad for the same date. It is unclear how soon Chimaev might be able to return to the Octagon. TRENDING > Zhang Weili expected to defend belt against Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 Dana White praises Khamzat Chimaev: "I've never seen anything like this in my life" (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC 259: Dominick Cruz post-fight interview

    UFC 259: Dominick Cruz post-fight interview

  • Tatum scores 27, Celtics outlast depleted Raptors 132-125

    BOSTON (AP) Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, outlasting the short-handed Toronto Raptors 132-125 on Thursday night. Jaylen Brown added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kemba Walker finished with 15 points. Coach Brad Stevens recently challenged his players to finish the final four games before the All-Star break strong after a stretch in which the Celtics lost nine of 14.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • Jalen Ramsey believes Deshaun Watson is done with Texans and he would know

    Jalen Ramsey and Deshaun Watson share a connection.

  • T.J. McConnell posts rare triple-double with steals — off Pacers bench

    The Pacers guard posted one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history on Wednesday.

  • Retired or not, Khamzat Chimaev's health is the only thing that matters

    Khamzat Chimaev has been suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19 and announced his retirement from MMA on Monday.

  • James Harden greeted with boos, cheers, logs another triple-double in return to Houston

    The fan reaction to Harden's Houston return was less positive than the official team welcome.

  • Murray sees silver lining in Rotterdam exit

    Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner who claimed his first tour-level victory since August in the first round against Robin Haase, held his own against Rublev in a tight first set that lasted 62 minutes before the Russian raced away with the second. "I want to be playing at this level because I learn a lot from a match like this," Murray said. Murray's long-time rival Roger Federer is set to make his return to the court in Doha next week after two knee operations in the past 12 months and the Briton has backed the 20-time Grand Slam winner to hit top gear.

  • Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball breaks 60-year old NBA rookie record

    As LaMelo Ball continues setting records in his standout rookie season, his latest accomplishment may be his most impressive yet.

  • Trevor Bauer pitches spring training inning with one eye closed for Trevor Bauer reasons

    Receiving $100 million appears to have done very little to change Trevor Bauer.

  • UFC 259: Petr Yan disqualified, loses bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling on illegal knee

    A vicious, intentional knee to the head of a downed Aljamain Sterling cost Petr Yan his bantamweight title on Saturday at Apex on the main card of UFC 259.

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • Barcelona raise the stakes in Madrid derby after Osasuna win

    Barcelona cranked up the pressure on Sunday's Madrid derby by beating Osasuna 2-0 on Saturday night to edge two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

  • UFC 259 results: Amanda Nunes runs through Megan Anderson, retains featherweight title

    Amanda Nunes continues to show why she's widely regarded as the best female fighter of all time.

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • Josh Gordon scores 2 touchdowns, including game-winning Hail Mary in FCF debut

    This guy might have the talent to stick in the Fan Controlled Football league.

  • Stiff jab caps off Amanda Lemos striking clinic in UFC 259 TKO win over Livinha Souza

    Watch Amanda Lemos' striking clinic end with a stiff jab and follow-up shots.

  • Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier criticize referee in Uros Medic’s drawn-out TKO at UFC 259

    Did Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier overreact?

  • Kennedy Nzechukwu ends insane UFC 259 fight with violent KO of Carlos Ulberg

    At UFC 259, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg went back and forth until the fight came to an end in violent fashion.