Dana White: ‘Poor’ Michael Chandler likely to wait for Conor McGregor after UFC 303 cancellation

Dana White still expects Michael Chandler’s next fight to be vs. Conor McGregor.

Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) will have to exercise even more patience after McGregor withdrew from the UFC 303 headliner on June 29 due to injury. The extent nor the nature of McGregor’s injury has been disclosed, but “The Notorious” is confident he will fight again.

UFC CEO, White is willing to grant Chandler whatever he wants next, but predicted the former title challenger will likely wait for McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC).

“I think poor Chandler wants to wait for Conor McGregor,” White said Monday on “The Jim Rome Show” on X. “Whatever he wants to do, if he wants to get a fight this summer, we’ll do whatever he wants. He’s one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever worked with. He’s a good human being, and I like him a lot. Whatever he wants to do, we’ll figure it out for him.”

Chandler put out a long statement that urged fans not to feel sorry for him for the long wait. Chandler hasn’t fought since a submission loss to Dustin Poirier in November 2022, and has been dubbed as McGregor’s next opponent since filming “The Ultimate Fighter,” Season 31.

Meanwhile, McGregor was looking to return after three years away due to injury – a broken leg suffered in his doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

