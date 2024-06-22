Dana White open to Robert Whittaker in UFC 305 backup role: ‘We’d love to have him’

Robert Whittaker called his shot, and it sounds like it may pay off.

Following his quick TKO finish of Ikram Aliskerov in the UFC on ABC 6 main event in Saudi Arabia, Whittaker (26-7 MMA, 17-5 UFC) expressed interest in a backup role for the Aug. 17 middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

“I’m not kidding you, nobody in the top 15 wanted to fight (Aliskerov),” White told reporters at a post-fight news conference. “This guy would’ve been the co-main event last weekend. He had a full camp. He came in. Khamzat (Chimaev) calls this guy one of the toughest fights he’s ever had and Whittaker made it look easy tonight. He looked like a stud. … We’d love to have him (as a UFC 305 backup).”

Whittaker has lost to Du Plessis (once) and Adesanya (twice). His only losses in his 18 most recent outings have come against them. Since his loss to Du Plesiss in 2023, Whittaker has won back-to-back fights. The bout against Aliskerov only lasted 1:49.

Other top middleweight contenders at the moment include Sean Strickland, Nassourdine Imavov, and Khamzat Chimaev. None of those fighters are currently booked, though Imavov and Chimaev called to be booked vs. Whittaker after Saturday’s card.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie