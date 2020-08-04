Dana White offers The Rock some advice on his XFL football league purchase: Go Big!

UFC president Dana White knows a thing or two about seizing the moment. After all, he led the UFC back to action, re-igniting the professional sports world from a COVID-19 forced shutdown. White has been openly offering to help any other sports leagues with their plans to restart their sports safely during the continued coronavirus pandemic, and now he's offering to help his friend, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who just purchased the XFL football league.

The XFL is a football league that is considered an alternative to the NFL. It has twice tried to get some traction, but has twice been forced to cease operations, most recently because of the COVID-19 shutdown. Johnson, his business partners, and a group of investors recently purchased the XFL for $15 million.

"The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that's rooted deeply in two things -- my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans," Johnson said in a statement. "With pride and gratitude for all that I've built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans and everyone involved for the love of football."

Addressing the purchase, White told TMZ Sports that it was a smart move by Johnson and that he should move forward full steam ahead to seize the opportunity, as Americans are pining for live sports.

"If I was the Rock, I'd get that rolling as fast as I could. I'd try to get that on TV ASAP. I guarantee there's a ton of networks that'll do it, that'll give it a try right now," White declared.

"They're dying for live sports programming. I'm actually going to call (The Rock) today and walk him through what I think he needs to do on the COVID side of this thing and I have some ideas for him. He's a guy that will actually f---ing listen to me.

"Timing is everything and now is the time to go."

(Video courtesy of TMZSports

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier compares Jon Jones rivalry to Stipe Miocic trilogy

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to portray former UFC champ Mark Kerr

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)