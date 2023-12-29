Dana White offers Conor McGregor update after UFC star voices frustration

UFC president Dana White has inisted that the MMA promotion will ‘get something figured out soon’ amid continued delays to Conor McGregor’s comeback.

McGregor last fought in July 2021, suffering a broken leg in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier, and it was announced in February that he would return against Michael Chandler this year. However, the bout has still not taken place.

Furthermore, McGregor suggested last week that the UFC is discussing other potential opponents for him, and the Irishman also called out boxing great Manny Pacquiao while voicing frustration over the delays to his Octagon comeback.

White said on Thursday (27 December): “I talked to Conor today. I’m in Abu Dhabi right now, Conor’s in Dubai. We talked tonight. He and I will get something figured out soon. We’re talking.”

Many fans believe that McGregor’s return could headline UFC 300 in April, but White clarified that the main event for that show is still not booked.

“I did announce [some] fights [for] UFC 300,” White said. “I told you, there’s more coming this week. You guys are so aggressive. There will be more fights for 300 announced this week. I’ll have a bunch more this week for 300 to let you guys in on. Not the main event, I won’t have the main event yet. Waiting on the main event.”

McGregor’s TKO loss to Poirier in July 2021 marked the former champion’s second straight defeat by the American, who handed McGregor his first ever knockout loss in January of that year.

Chandler last fought in November 2022, losing to compatriot Poirier by submission. Chandler, 37, and McGregor, 35, served as opposing coaches on this year’s season of The Ultimate Fighter, and their own bout was due to take place after the series concluded in August.