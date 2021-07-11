Dana White not thrilled by Conor McGregor trash-talking Jolie Poirier: ‘Family has nothing to do with it’

LAS VEGAS – Dana White has largely steered clear of filtering the trash talk among his fighters. While the UFC president didn’t indicate that’ll change any time soon, White had a sour taste in his mouth when he was informed of Conor McGregor’s post-fight antics.

After his UFC 264 loss due to a broken tibia, an angry McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) vowed the lifetime series is not over before he insulted Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, in his in-cage post-fight interview.

“I didn’t hear one word of it,” White said, before he was informed of what was said. “… Ah, yeah – I don’t like that. Yeah, that’s not good. Leave people’s families and wives and all that stuff out of it. Family has nothing to do with it.”

UFC 264 wasn’t the first time McGregor targeted an opponent’s wife. Ahead of UFC 229 in November 2018, McGregor called Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wife a “towel” when he tweeted a picture of her wearing a traditional face covering.

McGregor also mentioned wife and children at the UFC 205 pre-fight media call in November 2016 when he said Eddie Alvarez’s wife and children wouldn’t be able to recognize their father after the fight. The quote struck a nerve with Alvarez.

UFC 264 took place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The main card streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

