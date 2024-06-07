Dana White: Nobody wants to see Mike Tyson get beat by ‘f*cking jerk-off’ Jake Paul

Dana White went off on Jake Paul for fighting Mike Tyson.

White is good friends with Tyson, but hates the idea of the boxing legend fighting someone much younger in Paul. He also has an issue with Paul boxing fighters past their prime.

“When this fight happens, Tyson will be 58 f*cking years old,” White said on the FLAGRANT podcast. “A f*cking almost 60-year-old man shouldn’t be fighting a 27-year-old guy under any circumstances. Even if it’s Mike Tyson. It’s f*cking ridiculous.

“My biggest problem with the Jake Paul thing and how this plays out is, when he actually fought somebody who was a boxer, (Tyson Fury), who had the same type of record he has, who was his age, who was his size, he f*cking lost. So they’re never going to go that f*cking route again, right?”

White understands the business side of what Paul is doing. The UFC CEO thinks having the fight air on Netflix is smart.

“If you can keep getting paid, right? 100 percent,” White said. “If you’ve got people that are f*cking dumb enough to pay for that sh*t, then f*cking – you know, good for you. Brilliant move (airing on Netflix), too, because you don’t have to go pay. Everybody has f*cking Netflix. Just turn it on. Ah, f*ck it. I’ll turn it on and see what happens.

“I’m not against it. I love Mike Tyson. He’s f*cking almost 60 years old, you know what I mean? My f*cking back is killing me today. Killing me. I have no idea why. I guess it’s because I’m fifty-f*cking-four. (Paul) is 27, he’s in his f*cking prime as a human, and it’s f*cking ridiculous. I love Mike and nobody wants to see Mike get beat by this f*cking jerk-off.”

Paul was scheduled to face Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but the fight was postponed when Tyson was advised by doctors to take a few weeks off after an ulcer flareup. A new Nov. 15 date was announced Friday for the same location, which will put the matchup on a delay of four months.

