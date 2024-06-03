Dana White: ‘No comment’ on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul being rescheduled

NEWARK, N.J. – Dana White would rather not talk about Mike Tyson withdrawing from his fight against Jake Paul.

Tyson was scheduled to box Paul on July 20, but was advised by doctors to take a few weeks off after an ulcer flareup. The bout is expected to be rebooked for a later date.

White, who’s good friends with Tyson, previously mentioned he’s not a fan of the 57-year-old boxing legend stepping back in the ring. When asked about Tyson having to withdraw, the UFC CEO refrained judgment this time.

“Obviously, I know a lot about it, but I’m not going to talk about it publicly,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters during the post-fight news conference. “Yeah, you know. … Yeah.

“For the first time probably ever in my life, I have no comment on something. That’s Mike’s world, and you know, he gets pissed at me every time I talk about that stuff. Good for him, and they’ll figure it out.”

The new fight date will be announced later this week, and will remain at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Despite the health scare, Tyson is optimistic about his return to the ring.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon,” Tyson said in a recent press release. “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

