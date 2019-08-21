Dana White: What’s next for Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier? (UFC 241 video)

Daniel Cormier - Dana White - Stipe Miocic

Dana White discusses the future of Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier after their battle at UFC 241.

Cormier took the UFC heavyweight belt from Miocic at UFC 226 on July 7, 2018. He went on to defend the belt against Derrick Lewis in November. Miocic sat on the sidelines, while Cormier pursued a blockbuster payday with Brock Lesnar.

After the Lesnar bout never materialized, Cormier granted Miocic a rematch.

At UFC 241 on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif., Miocic withstood a strong first three rounds by Cormier to turn the tables in round four. With less than a minute to go in the round, Miocic dropped and stopped Cormier via TKO to reclaim the UFC heavyweight championship.

So what's next for both men? Will Cormier retire? Is a trilogy fight at hand? Here's what UFC president Dana White had to say about it.

