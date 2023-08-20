Dana White makes plead of Chris Weidman after UFC 292 loss: ‘Please, please retire’

BOSTON – Dana White has rarely been more definitive in calling for a fighter’s retirement than Chris Weidman after his UFC 292 loss.

Weidman (15-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC) suffered a unanimous decision loss to Brad Tavares (20-8 MMA, 15-8 UFC) in their middleweight bout on Saturday at TD Garden. It was his first fight after suffering a horrific leg break in April 2021, and although it was a commendable feat to get back in the octagon after such a difficult recovery, the UFC president thinks the performance signified the end – especially since more injuries were seemingly sustained.

“I love Chris Weidman – I love him,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters post-fight at UFC 292. “I love his family. I think he should retire. We talked to Dr. (Davidson). He thinks he blew his ACL, MCL. He blew one of the CLs. The guy is just coming back from a gruesome injury and, listen man, Father Time is not our friend at all. But definitely, if you’re a professional athlete.”

Depending on the damage to the knee, you’re talking another year. So I would say. ‘Chris, I love you. Please, please retire.'”

At 39 and with seven losses in his past nine fights, Weidman doesn’t see the point in Weidman wanting more fights, and it appears he will push back if it’s requested.

“Weidman reached the pinnacle of the sport and did it in spectacular fashion, knocking out the greatest of all time (in Anderson Silva),” White said. “What now? Why? To come back and feel it one more time. He felt it tonight, and he blew his knee out and he’s going to have to go through crazy surgery again and recover from it. It’s just like, why? You’ve done it all. You’ve accomplished everything that you could hope to accomplish in the UFC.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 292.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie