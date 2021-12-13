Dana White: ‘Looks like we’re going to have to pay’ Sean O’Malley after UFC 269

LAS VEGAS – While we don’t quite yet know where Sean O'Malley will end up in the UFC’s official rankings following his latest victory, it seems there may be some other numbers next to his name that might matter more.

They’ll be the ones that come just after the dollar sign – and as far as O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) is concerned, hopefully they’ll include a few commas, as well.

UFC president Dana White said after O’Malley’s spectacular win over Raulian Paiva (21-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) at UFC 269 that he’s aware of what the self-proclaimed “unranked champ” wants moving forward, and he thinks “Sugar” is definitely on the right track.

“When you talk to him, two things: He wants to get paid and he wants to fight higher-level competition,” White told MMA Junkie at the night’s post-fight press conference at T-Mobile Arena. “Looks like we’re going to have to pay him, get him some fights.”

As an alum of the first season of Dana White’s Contender Series, O’Malley isn’t exactly a difficult pitch in terms of gaining the UFC boss’ interest. The 27-year-old bantamweight is dripping with star potential, charismatic and boisterous outside of the cage and incredibly entertaining once the gates are closed.

One only has to look at O’Malley’s track record of six “Fight Night” bonuses in eight UFC appearances to see proof of his fighting skills.

But even in the days leading up to UFC 269, White expressed some concern about where O’Malley deserved to be slotted in the promotion’s 135-pound pecking order.

“He’s a tough kid,” White told Barstool Sports. “He’s fun. He’s exciting to watch, but he’s making his way, you know, the way you’re supposed to. You don’t just turn O’Malley around and throw him against killers. That’s not how it works.”

But after downing 25-fight veteran Paiva in the first round, White seems a little more willing to let O’Malley swim towards the deep end of the division

“The guy he beat tonight is a real guy, a very real guy,” White said. “He did it in spectacular fashion.”

To see White’s full post-fight interview, check out the video below.